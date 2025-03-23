Zimbabweans inspired by former champ Coventry’s journey to leading Olympic movement

HARARE | Xinhua | From winning her first gold medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004 to becoming the first woman and the first African president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry has been an inspirational figure to Zimbabweans.

Affectionately known as Zimbabwe’s “Golden Girl,” the 41-year-old is one of Africa’s most decorated Olympians, having won seven of Zimbabwe’s eight Olympic medals, including two golds in 2004 and 2008.

Throughout her illustrious sporting career, Coventry has successfully pushed boundaries both inside and outside the pool.

Apart from being a distinguished swimmer and sports administrator, Coventry has served as a minister in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet since 2018, when she was appointed as the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation before being reappointed to the position in 2023.

After her election as IOC president, Mnangagwa led the nation in congratulating her.

“Congratulations to our own Kirsty Coventry on her historic election as the first female and first African president of the IOC. A proud achievement for Zimbabwe and the continent! Wishing her the greatest of success,” said Mnangagwa in a post on X.

Coventry has been a source of joy and pride for Zimbabweans from all walks of life.

“For Zimbabwe, we are so happy. It means that we are also upping our game in terms of sport, and we are also going to support her. Right now, everyone is happy for that opportunity and for that confidence that the IOC members have bestowed on her,” said Zimbabwe’s deputy sports minister Emily Jesaya.

One of Coventry’s avid fans, 42-year-old Christabel Nhare from the capital Harare, said the former Olympian has shown young women that the sky is the limit.

“She is still bringing smiles to our faces. From her [Olympic] debut in Sydney, it was clear that she was destined for greatness. She has indeed put our country on the map, and we are very, very proud of her,” she told Xinhua on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) also voiced its support for Coventry.

“A two-time Olympic champion and former ZOC vice president, Kirsty embodies the Olympic family’s spirit of excellence and pride for Africa, Zimbabwe, and women on this landmark feat. Her achievement aligns with our mission to inspire through Olympism,” ZOC said in a statement. ■