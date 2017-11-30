Zimbabwe withdraw from Cecafa Cup over security

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | Zimbabwe have pulled out of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup starting in Kenya this week, citing security concerns.

Zimbabwe had been invited to take part in the December 3-17 tournament as one of two guest teams, along with Libya.

“Following wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders, the Zimbabwe Football Association has resolved to withdraw its commitment to participate in the 2017 CECAFA Challenge Cup due to the security risk posed by the volatile situation in the host country, Kenya,” the Zimbabwe FA said in a statement.

“As a result, ZIFA has immediately suspended all preparations related to the committment made earlier, to participate as a guest nation at this year’s CECAFA tournament.”

Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in as president of Kenya on Tuesday following two disputed polls and waves of deadly protests amid months of tension in the country.

Competition organisers said they regretted Zimbabwe’s withdrawal but assured the championship will go on as planned, with nine countries lined up for the event.

Zimbabwe were expected to open their Group B campaign against defending champions Uganda on December 4 in the western Kenyan town of Kakamega.