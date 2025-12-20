Zeus The Agency marks 6 years with award wins in Uganda and Kenya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zeus The Agency has marked six years of operation with major regional accolades in Uganda and Kenya, underscoring its growing influence in East Africa’s creative and marketing industry.

In 2025, the agency received the Advertising Campaign of the Year award at the UMEA Awards in Kampala for I AM STREETWISE, its campaign for KFC Uganda. Judges cited the campaign’s cultural relevance, authenticity and narrative strength in engaging youth audiences.

The agency’s recognition extended beyond awards for creative work. During the UMEA Awards ceremony, Zeus The Agency Chief Executive Officer Jeff Amani delivered the State of Marketing Address, where he discussed emerging trends in creative intelligence, data-led strategy and the role of African agencies in global brand-building.

In Kenya, Zeus The Agency was named Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) Agency of the Year at the Marketing World Awards, in recognition of its delivery of integrated, multi-platform campaigns that combine creativity, technology, culture and measurable business outcomes.

The awards come as the agency marks six years since its founding, a period during which it has expanded its regional footprint, strengthened client partnerships and positioned itself as a proponent of culturally grounded African storytelling.

Reflecting on the milestone, Amani said, “As we celebrate six years, these awards represent more than recognition. They symbolize our belief in African creativity and the possibilities ahead”.

“ Our wins in Uganda and Kenya show that when strategy meets imagination and culture meets bold execution, great things happen. We are not just creating campaigns; we are shaping conversations, building influence, and helping rewrite the future of marketing on our continent.”

Founded on the premise that African creativity rooted in culture and supported by strategy can influence markets, Zeus The Agency says it is focusing its next phase on regional expansion, investment in creative technology and data intelligence, and partnerships with brands seeking culturally relevant communication.