Zelensky, Macron hold phone talks ahead of Trump-Putin conversation

KIEV | Xinhua | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ahead of an upcoming conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We coordinated our positions ahead of the conversation between President Trump and Putin and the upcoming meetings in Europe,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Macron and France for their support for Ukraine.

Separately, Macron wrote on social media platform X that during their talks Zelensky reiterated his commitment to accepting the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

“It is now up to Russia to prove that it truly wants peace,” Macron said.

He added that France, together with its partners, must work to develop a “concrete plan” to provide solid security guarantees for Ukraine and ensure lasting peace in Europe.

Earlier in the day, U.S. media reported that Trump said he planned to talk with Putin on Tuesday about ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday as both leaders looked forward to “strengthening ties.”

Starmer stressed that “the UK and Canada are the closest of sovereign allies and friends,” according to a statement released by Downing Street.

“The leaders agreed that the UK-Canadian partnership is based on shared history and values, membership of the Commonwealth and a shared King and they both looked forward to strengthening ties,” it said.

During the meeting, they also discussed a virtual meeting on Saturday, chaired by Starmer to support Ukraine.

Earlier, Carney met with Britain’s King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Britain is Carney’s second leg of his first overseas trip after France, in a bid to deepen relations with Canada’s European allies amid U.S. disputes. He was sworn in as Canadian prime minister on Friday.

Amid a trade war with the United States and threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Canada, Carney has said currently he has no plans to go to the United States, and he looks forward to speaking with Trump “at the appropriate moment.” ■