Zawedde warns against misuse of AI ahead of general elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | A senior Ugandan official on Friday warned the public against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) as the country heads toward general elections scheduled for Jan. 15, noting that the technology could be exploited by negative elements to sway public opinion.

Aminah Zawedde, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance, said in a statement that when used responsibly, AI can expand access to information and strengthen democratic engagement.

However, the technology can also be abused to distort the truth, inflame divisions, and undermine public trust, said Zawedde, who also chairs the National AI Taskforce.

“We are already witnessing the misuse of AI to create deceptive content, including deepfake images and videos that falsely portray candidates, AI-generated audio that impersonates leaders, and automated accounts that spread false narratives at speed. In some cases, manipulated data is deliberately presented as official election results to undermine confidence in democratic institutions,” she said.

Zawedde said that while AI itself is not an enemy, its manipulation during elections interferes with citizens’ ability to make informed choices. She urged the public to refrain from digitally sharing any unverified or sensational content.

Zawedde further warned that although Uganda is still developing a dedicated legal framework for AI, existing laws already apply. “Election-related misconduct remains unlawful whether committed offline or online, and the misuse of AI to mislead or manipulate carries serious consequences,” she said. ■