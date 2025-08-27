Zambian president urges African nations to harmonize public health regulations

LUSAKA | Xinhua | The 75th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa opened on Monday in Lusaka, with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema calling on African nations to harmonize public health regulations to improve health outcomes across the continent.

Running from Aug. 25 to 27 under the theme “Building a Healthier Africa Together,” the meeting has brought together health leaders and policymakers to discuss strategies for strengthening health systems in Africa.

Hichilema said disjointed and delayed regulatory frameworks are exposing African populations to preventable health challenges.

“I think it is key to harmonize. After all, we are talking about the African free trade area, and around that are issues to do with regulation, standardization, harmonization, and efficiencies,” he said.

He stressed the urgent need for African countries to build resilient public health institutions capable of effectively responding to disease outbreaks, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the continent’s limited capacity in this regard.

Calling for unity, innovation, and self-reliance, Hichilema highlighted the role of health diplomacy, regional manufacturing of health commodities, and harmonized regulations in advancing long-term health security and development across Africa.

The Zambian president also underscored the importance of health as a critical enabler of regional trade and industrialization, reaffirming the critical role of the health sector in human development and calling for increased investment to empower populations.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Zambia for its efforts in strengthening health systems and advancing public health. He commended the Zambian government for prioritizing health at a time when many African countries are struggling with issues such as high mortality rates.

Director-General of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jean Kaseya also addressed the meeting, urging African nations to unite and boost funding to tackle emerging public health challenges. ■