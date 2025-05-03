Young engineers vow to revolutionize Uganda’s technology sector after return from Malaysia

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Young engineers under the Presidential ICT Initiative have pledged to revolutionize technology sector training in Uganda. The commitment comes as the first cohort of 20 students returned home after two years of advanced skilling in Malaysia. They are part of a group of over 100 students pursuing different disciplines under the initiative, aimed at spearheading technological transformation in Uganda’s ICT and engineering landscape.

The group, composed of some of Uganda’s brightest young scientists, was selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants to benefit from the presidential scholarship, which seeks to equip Ugandan engineers with specialized skills to address local challenges through homegrown, science-based solutions.

Speaking to the press upon their return, Joshua Kasirye, the team leader who earned a Master of Engineering in Mechatronics and Automatic Control, emphasized their readiness to apply their expertise. “We have returned not just as graduates but as innovators,” Kasirye said.

“We were trained in critical areas like cybersecurity, power systems, industrial engineering, and mechatronics. Our task now is to support national development through technology-based solutions.” Kasirye expressed deep gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for his foresight in launching the initiative.

“We were chosen from thousands of applicants across Uganda. This opportunity was not just a privilege, it was a responsibility. We are now back, prepared to implement what we’ve learned and to work closely with universities, government agencies, and innovation hubs,” he added.

Among the returning engineers were two female professionals, Lynette Nazziwa and Chanda Galabuzi, who pursued Master’s degrees in Information Technology Systems Engineering and Mechatronics and Automatic Control, respectively. Their return marks a significant step forward in promoting gender inclusion in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields in Uganda.

Chanda Galabuzi reflected on the group’s journey: “This has been a transformative experience. We’ve been exposed to international standards in engineering, and we are ready to apply these insights locally. I encourage young girls to pursue science and technology without fear. The future is digital, and we need more women in STEM to shape that future.”

Lynette Nazziwa echoed the sentiment: “We have benchmarked from leading economies and now understand how strategic investment in science can uplift entire sectors. Our hearts are full of purpose. We are ready to build the Uganda we want to see.” The team’s training covered diverse disciplines including engineering, cybersecurity, power systems, industrial automation, and information technology.

Anthony Tumusiime, who graduated with a Master of Engineering in Cybersecurity, highlighted the urgent need for Uganda to strengthen its digital security frameworks. “Cybersecurity is no longer optional,” Tumusiime said.

“Many African nations, including Uganda, lack the legislative and technical infrastructure to protect digital assets. We are returning with the knowledge needed to develop secure digital frameworks, raise awareness, and establish protocols that safeguard both citizens and government institutions.” He cited recent breaches, including an incident at the Bank of Uganda, as a wake-up call.

“Digital risks are among the top threats to national economies today. Our role is to close the gaps, technologically and legislatively.” Welcoming the engineers, Hillary Musoke, Senior Presidential Adviser on Agribusiness and Special Duties, applauded the team and reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting science and technology as the foundation of national development.

“His Excellency the President has been consistent in championing science. These engineers are proof of the fruits of that vision,” Musoke said. He also announced plans to establish a National Technological Demonstration Centre in Ggundu, Entebbe, a facility intended to serve as an innovation hub for the returning engineers and others.

“We are creating space for our scientists to build and innovate. Uganda’s development depends on homegrown solutions, and we cannot achieve that without science. That’s why we’ve sent our youth to countries like Malaysia, India, Russia, and China to bring back the knowledge we need.” Musoke urged Ugandans to support the Presidential ICT Initiative and embrace science-based development.”

These young engineers competed on merit and succeeded. They are back with skills we desperately need. Let us support them, work with them, and ensure they are empowered to drive Uganda forward.” The Presidential ICT Initiative continues to sponsor talented Ugandans for overseas training in strategic areas. With more cohorts expected to return in the coming years, the government hopes to build a critical mass of scientists to anchor Uganda’s transition into a knowledge-based economy.

*****

URN