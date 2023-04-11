YEAR 2023: Quarter 1 is gone, what next?

COMMENT | Elizabeth K. Patience | As we crossed over to 2023, nearly all of us had visions, dreams, goals, targets and prayer requests for the year well stated out. Over the years, this has been the norm for most people but to no fulfilment at the end of the year.

While for some, it is said not to be God’s will, to some it is being wise while to others its sheer luck and magic! Today I want us to look at it from another angle.

At the beginning of the year, some of us write the long-heavy prayer requests, go for the crossover overnights that usher us into the new year and believe to have done enough prayers to help us cruise the year not forgetting to achieve our dreams!

It is common to find some of us grumble and un happy at not getting any closer to the year dreams mid way or at year end but little do we take time to reflect at how we got there or why we failed to realize our dreams.

I never ask anyone if they do make any strategies to realizing their dreams. Most times, our big dreams keep lingering big in our mind with no clear trajectory of achieving them.

Like is done with project management, developing an implementation plan (work plan, monitoring and evaluation systems etc) is key. The same is required at individual level so as to have a clear plan of how one is going to achieve their dream, what resources (human, finance,time) they will need and probably whose hand one requires.

I am here to remind you that the first quarter of the year is gone- like finished! This is the best time to reflect and evaluate yourself on how far you have gone to achieve your 2023 dreams.

If your dream was a UB…. Mercedes Benz, did you plan for which month to get hold of its key, did you establish the costs, did you plan to ship the brand new, used or get from our local bonds?

What finance strategy did you put in place to get your ka 300M if not on your account already> Was your plan to forego your daily lunch or gym to save it for your dream car or run a fundraising event mid-year, how much would you need to save weekly, monthly, quarterly to achieve this, and who keeps your ka money, when to order for the car, by who, and how? These are a few of the questions that may apply to most if not all our aspirations if I can use an example of the car.

There are prayer warriors whose prayers and prophecies move mountains. How many more overnights did you plan or have you made? Do you think you prayed enough during the crossover overnight?

Some of us are just awakened by the monthly overnights to follow up our prayer requests that’s if at all we ever wake up before the next crossover overnight. “Give us this day our daily bread”- Mathew 6:11 Jesus teaches us daily not quarterly or annually. -living each day at a time holistically.

Now is the time to start evaluating the journey to your 2023 dream if at all you hadn’t started, or review your strategy. If you had no strategy laid out it is never too late, you still can make it.

I implore you to look closely at your individual planning, level of being organized and self-discipline if you are to get closer to your 2023 dream. You can reach out to someone for a hand in achieving your goals but remember the lion’s share is yours.

The writer is a Public Health Specialist