Yara and Asili Agriculture join forces to transform smallholder farming in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a move set to enhance sustainable agriculture across Uganda, Asili Agriculture and Yara Knowledge Centre (YKC) have forged a new partnership to empower smallholder farmers with cutting-edge training and sustainable crop management practices. The initiative, anchored within the expansive Asili will provide targeted support to farmers through YKC’s comprehensive crop management programs, focusing on essential crops like maize and soybeans.

The collaboration stands out by combining Yara’s extensive expertise in crop nutrition with Asili’s longstanding commitment to regenerative agriculture best practices and farmer training.

This synergy aims to boost productivity, soil health, food security and economic resilience among the region’s farming communities.

“Our goal with Asili is to improve farmer livelihoods through advanced crop nutrition solutions, regenerative agriculture practices, and an innovative portfolio that promotes soil health,” remarked William Ng’eno, Country Director of Yara East Africa.

“We believe this facility will be an essential resource for farmers seeking to build sustainable, productive farming systems in Uganda.”

The YKC within Asili features hands-on demonstrations of optimal crop fertilization and nutrition techniques, showcasing effective and sustainable practices that farmers can adopt on their farms. These practical sessions are supported by innovative tools such as Yara’s FarmCare app and Yara Connect, enhancing data-driven decision-making for better crop management.

“At Asili, we strive to transition smallholder farmers in our network toward commercial, resilient, and regenerative farming practices. The knowledge transfer and adoption of precise crop nutrition protocols through the YKC are essential to accelerating and supporting that transition,” noted Federico Tonelli, Director of Development and Sustainability at Asili Agriculture.

Farmers participating in the initiative will benefit from direct guidance and access to resources like soil testing, tailored input recommendations, and connections to financial and mechanization services. The upgraded training hall, set for completion by early Q1 2025, is expected to strengthen the initiative’s reach and provide structured learning opportunities that tackle key agricultural challenges.

This partnership reflects both organizations’ shared vision of promoting sustainable growth and resilience in Uganda’s agricultural sector.

“Yara Knowledge Centres are pivotal in promoting the adoption of modern farming technologies, and with our collaboration with Asili Farms, we aim to reach and uplift millions of farmers”, added John Rotich, Yara Uganda Commercial Manager.