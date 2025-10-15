Xi says relationship with Mozambique is solid

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

Xi said that the traditional friendship between China and Mozambique has been as solid as a rock since the two countries established diplomatic relations 50 years ago.

China stands ready to continuously deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Mozambique and together step into an even more glorious era in the next 50 years, Xi noted.

He emphasized China’s support for Mozambique in independently exploring development paths suited to its national conditions and safeguarding national unity and stability.

The two sides should jointly seek new pathways for the integrated and coordinated development of energy and mineral resources and infrastructure construction, said Xi.

Xi also expressed the country’s readiness to work with Mozambique to implement the Global Governance Initiative, oppose unilateralism and hegemonism, and safeguard the common interests of both countries and the Global South.

Levi said Mozambique is willing to work with China to jointly implement the outcomes of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women and promote the global women’s cause.

Mozambique looks forward to working closely with China in areas including economy, trade, energy, mining, science and technology, and education, said Levi.

Mozambique appreciates China’s contributions to global prosperity and stability with its own development, Levi said, adding that Mozambique will enhance cooperation with China under multilateral frameworks and make global governance fairer and more equitable.