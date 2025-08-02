WWF Uganda hands over Forestry Development Plans to Rwenzori districts

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Uganda has officially handed over District Forestry Development Plans (DFDPs) to four local governments surrounding the Rwenzori Mountains National Park, in a renewed push to combat forest degradation and promote sustainable land use.

The plans, developed under the Restoration for a Resilient Rwenzori project, are part of a wider response to the alarming decline in forest cover, especially in areas managed by district local governments. The project is funded by the Hempel Foundation through WWF-Denmark.

The beneficiary districts include Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kabarole, and Bunyangabu. Speaking at the handover ceremony held Tuesday in Fort Portal Tourism City, Kenneth Tumwebaze, WWF Uganda’s Manager for Wildlife and Protected Areas, said the DFDPs are critical to maintaining forests as sources of essential ecosystem services and sustainable livelihoods.

Tumwebaze added that the DFDPs will serve as a guiding framework for local governments, helping them collect relevant data for decision-making, identify key actors in restoration efforts, and establish clear strategies for mobilizing resources to implement the proposed actions. He urged districts to share lessons and experiences and encouraged them to explore partnerships with other development actors to ensure successful implementation.

Karamagi Lamarck, chairperson of the Bundibugyo Tree Growers and Timber Dealers Cooperative Society, expressed optimism that the plans will empower both communities and leaders to protect forests, curb degradation, and promote alternative, sustainable sources of livelihood in areas where many households still heavily depend on forests for survival.

Biira Eva, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Bundibugyo District, welcomed the five-year (2025–2030) plan, describing it as a comprehensive tool to help the district strike a balance between socioeconomic development and environmental sustainability. She noted that the absence of clear frameworks has long hampered the protection of natural resources.

Meanwhile, James Muagarama, the Bunyangabu District LCV chairperson, commended WWF-Uganda and its partners for leading efforts toward sustainable forest management and environmental restoration. So far, WWF-Uganda has supported the development of DFDPs for 12 districts, including Kasese, Rubirizi, and Mitooma, as part of its broader commitment to promoting conservation and climate resilience across the region.

******

URN