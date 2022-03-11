Writer Norman Tumuhimbise detained

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Author and activist Norman Tumuhimbise is under detention on unknown charges, following his social media advertisement of launch a new book.

Armed men reportedly raided the offices of the Alternative movement, a pressure group which advocates for equity in Uganda and is led by activist and writer Norman Tumuhimbise, located in Lukuli Nanganda, Makindye division last evening, and arrested nine people who were found inside the offices.

Samuel Wanda, the group’s lawyer said Tumuhimbise was picked up with eight members of Alternative movement, namely Arnold Mukose, Faridah Bikobere, Jeremiah Mukiibi, Kato Tumusiime, Lilian Luwedde, Teangel Nabukeera, Rogers Turyahambwe and Jeje Wabyona.

Wanda says they were whisked away in a numberless van, and since yesterday their whereabouts remain unknown. He said they are in preparation to visit the Kireka Special Investigations Unit-SIU where they suspect are being detained from.

“We haven’t received any police communication about our colleague’s detention center, we are preparing to go to Kireka to check from there, we don’t know exactly what they are being charged with,” Wanda said.

He however suspects that the arrest is highly connected to the book written by Norman Tumuhimbise, titled ‘Liars and Accomplices’, whose launch was slated on 30 March 2022 at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

“We believe their arrest is connected to that book launch function, that Norman had started advertising on social media, he had invited different dignitaries such as Prof. Dr. George Wilson Kanyeihamba, Hon. Betty Bigombe, Prof. Mwambutsya, Ndebesa, and Hon. Winnie Kiiza among other many people,” Wanda said. ”We shall try to seek their police bond today, and if it fails then we seek other legal means.”

Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson has declined to comment on the arrests, instead referring Uganda Radio Network to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Flex Kulayigye, who is still not responding to his repeated phone calls.

Norman Tumuhimbise and the group’s arrest comes two months after the arrest and detention of another satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who was charged with offensive communication before he was granted bail and later fled Uganda to Europe.

Trouble for Kakwenza started on December 28, 2021, when armed men broke into his home in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, took him away and held him incommunicado until January 11, 2022, when he was produced in court on two charges of offensive communication.

