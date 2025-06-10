World’s longest passenger train service to resume between Moscow and Pyongyang

MOSCOW | Xinhua | Direct international train service between Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Moscow will resume on June 17, Russian Railways announced Tuesday via its official Telegram channel.

Additionally, passenger train service between Pyongyang and Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East is scheduled to restart on June 19.

The Pyongyang-Moscow route, which will operate twice a month, is currently the longest direct international train service in the world. The journey spans more than 10,000 km and takes about eight days to complete.

Passenger train services between the DPRK and Russia were suspended in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ■