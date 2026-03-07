World Cup hosts step up plans in final phase preparations

MEXICO CITY | Xinhua | With less than 100 days to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, organizers across the United States, Mexico and Canada are moving into the final phase of preparations. Stadium construction, ticket sales and security planning are advancing as the June 11 opening match in Mexico City approaches.

HOST CITIES

Host cities are at different stages in their World Cup planning, with some still completing major infrastructure upgrades while others are turning their focus to logistics, security and fan events.

Mexico City is racing to complete renovations at the iconic Azteca Stadium, which will host the opening match and become the first venue to stage three World Cup openers.

Crews are installing new seating, improving hospitality areas and a hybrid pitch, while the city is finalizing work on nearby roads, lighting and public transport links.

In the United States, the New York-New Jersey region is preparing to stage eight matches at MetLife Stadium, including the final, though organizers are still seeking a replacement site for an official FIFA Fan Fest after budget cuts halted earlier plans.

Los Angeles is set to host eight games at SoFi Stadium, including the U.S. team’s opening match, with a 39-day schedule of fan events planned across the region.

Elsewhere, cities are focusing on logistics and fan infrastructure. Dallas will host a tournament-high nine matches, while Atlanta is investing more than 100 million U.S. dollars in downtown upgrades. Miami, Vancouver and Toronto are finalizing fan zones, transport plans and stadium work as they prepare for large crowds.

TICKET SALES

FIFA says nearly two million tickets have been sold for the 2026 World Cup during the first two phases of its ticketing program.

The governing body also reported more than 500 million ticket requests during the lottery application window, with the highest number of requests outside the host nations coming from Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

Ticket prices range widely, with FIFA saying seats start at about 60 U.S. dollars for limited lower-tier tickets, while Category 1 seats for the final begin at roughly 6,730 dollars.

IRAN DOUBTS

Iran’s football federation said it was unclear whether the national team would take part in the tournament after U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” federation president Mehdi Taj said.

Iran has been drawn in Group G and is due to open its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by Belgium at the same venue on June 21. The team’s final group match is scheduled for June 26 against Egypt in Seattle.

FIFA has not yet commented on whether Iran’s participation in the World Cup could be affected.

VIOLENCE RAISES CONCERNS

The killing of a powerful Mexican drug cartel leader has cast a shadow over preparations in the country.

The Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, on February 22, triggering several days of unrest across multiple states.

Authorities say at least 70 people died, while cartel members burned vehicles and blocked roads.

Despite the turmoil, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said organizers remain confident the event will proceed without disruption.

“Of course, we are monitoring the situation in Mexico these days, but I want to say from the outset that we have complete confidence in Mexico, in its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will go as smoothly as possible,” Infantino said.

“Mexico is a great country, like in every country in the world, things happen; we don’t live on the moon or another planet. That’s why we have governments, police, and authorities who will ensure order and security,” he added.

SECURITY PREPARATIONS

FIFA representatives met the Mexican authorities this week to review security arrangements for the country’s World Cup fixtures.

Federal security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said officials examined intelligence sharing, prevention measures and operational deployment plans that will be in place during the tournament.

The discussions involved members of Mexico’s security cabinet as well as authorities from Mexico City and the states of Jalisco and Nuevo Leon, which will host matches.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said federal and state forces were coordinating to guarantee security for visitors during the event.

“Security is guaranteed, and there is sufficient surveillance and inspection to ensure that absolutely no problems occur,” Sheinbaum said. ■