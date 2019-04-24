World Bank provides $150m for refugees and host communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a grant of $150 million in additional financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to boost an ongoing project to improve access to basic social services, expand economic opportunities, and enhance environmental management targeting both refugees and communities that host them in Uganda. The $150 million project is financed through the IDA 18 Refugee Sub Window.

Uganda is currently the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa and the third largest worldwide.

Approximately 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers are living in Uganda due to ongoing conflicts and instability in some parts of the region.

The Additional Financing builds on an initial $50 million-project approved by the World Bank Board on May 31, 2016 and which became effective on June 29, 2017. The Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) covers 11 districts that host the largest number of refugees and therefore bearing a disproportionate amount of strain on existing community social services and infrastructure. The project is implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Government of Uganda welcomes this support from the World Bank to boost our efforts in responding to the needs of refugees and communities hosting them," said Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister.