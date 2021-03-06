Women’s day will not affect UCE exams- UNEB

UNEB Examinations will continue on the Public Holiday of March 8, 2021

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB has said that the Uganda Certificate of Education-UCE examinations timetable will not be affected by Women’s day.

The Women’s day will be celebrated on Monday. However according to the UNEB timetable, there are two examinations scheduled on that day. They are Chemistry Practical (paper four), and IPS Art: Studio Technology (paper six).

Dan Odongo, the Executive Secretary UNEB notes that despite being a public holiday, the papers will go on as planned.

“…UNEB would like to inform candidates, heads of centres, scouts and invigilators, and the general public that although Monday, March 8 is a public holiday, UNEB examinations will go on as planned,” Odongo’s press statement reads in part.

He further directs heads of examination centres and other officials involved in the examination process to ensure that examinations of the day are carried out accordingly.

This is not the first time UNEB has scheduled an examination on a public holiday. In 2013, the examination body had scheduled three examinations; Chemistry, Music Aural, and Energy and Power on a public holiday- Eid-al-Aduha.

The timetable attracted public uproar with a section of sheikhs dragging UNEB to court saying the act was contrary to the Public Holidays Act. Although the court had refused to issue an interim injunction halting the scheduled papers, UNEB later on postponed the papers to a later date.

At least 333,889 candidates from 3,935 centers started their examinations on February 26, with the briefing. The first written examination was administered on Monday, March 1.

URN