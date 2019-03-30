Women of faith call for smooth transition of power

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Women leaders from different religions in the country have called for smooth and peaceful transition of power in Uganda.

Under their umbrella, the Uganda Women of Faith Network (UWOFNET), the women urged leaders at all leadership positions to promote and embrace smooth power transition as an important element of good governance.

UWOFNET is an umbrella association of women leaders from different faiths that subscribe to Inter-Religious Council of Uganda IRCU.

They made the call as part of their proposals to the upcoming National Dialogue organized by IRC in collaboration with Elders Forum Uganda.

Florence Kevin Kwesigabo, the National Project Coordinator of Uganda Episcopal Conference, representing women from the Roman Catholic Church says that leaders should work towards peaceful transition.

The Head of UWOFNET at the IRCU Board Hajat Nagheeba Tegule says that as part of good governance leaders should work together for the development of the country. She adds that there should be further appreciation of multiparty dispensation by recognizing the role each political party plays.

She also said that there should unity and co-existence despite ideological difference.

Other issues raised included economic empowerment for women, improving the education system to provide quality education for all, improve security for women, inclusion in the decision making process at all levels and also ensuring equitable resource distribution in the country among others.

The issues raised shall be incorporated in the National Dialogue agenda and discussed to provide lasting solutions to improve the well being of Ugandans.

Justice James Ogoola the Chairman of the National Dialogue Convening Organizations says that Uganda has undergone different phases including war, coup d’états and use of constitution.

He, however, said that there are a number of challenges that still affect the country that the dialogue seeks to address.

The national dialogue that will be held in June is organized and coordinated by the Office of the Prime Minister, Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), The Elders Forum of Uganda, Women Situation Room, Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy, National Consultative Forum, and Inter-party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD).

Eight broad key issues will be discussed during the dialogue. They are having a national consensus on diversity in terms of resources for national development and transformation, ensuring an inclusive economy, better access to land and natural resources addressing historical injustices in land ownership, improving service delivery, discussion on Constitutionalism and Rule of law among others.

URN