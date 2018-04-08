Woman spends Shs70m on kidney transplant – for her cat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanley the cat was on the last of his nine lives. Luckily, his owner decided to gift him a tenth, by shelling out $19,000 (Approx.Shs 70 million) for a kidney transplant.

Betsy Boyd earns just $46,000 a year, working as a part-time writing professor, and her husband Michael is a freelance journalist and a stay-at-home dad for their 3-year-old twin boys.

They’re not exactly rolling in dough, but when presented with the chance to save their favorite cat’s life in exchange for $19,000, they didn’t hesitate.

They even agreed to adopt his donor after the transplant, just so they could have Stanley 17-year old Stanley live a little longer. The transplant was done at Ryan Veterinary Hospital in Philadelphia, USA.

Indoor cats live on average between 13 and 17 years, but this wouldn’t be the first time Stanley beat the odds