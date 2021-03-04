Woman arrested for burning child to death and eating body parts

Suspect with history of mental illness was found with pieces of roasted intestines believed to be from the child

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busia police are holding a mother for burning her 3-year-old biological son to death and eating off some body parts.

The suspect whose identity has been withheld by URN is a resident of Bulamba village, Chawo parish in Busitema sub-county of Busia district.

The suspect is said to be a victim of mental illness. She was picked up on Wednesday from Busitema forest where she was found with the remains of her 3-year-old son.

Eyewitnesses say they found some pieces of the roasted intestines on a stick believed to be from the child.

They immediately started searching the forest and landed on the minor’s decomposing body with some missing parts.

The suspect’s mother in law, Joyce Mirembe says that they got concerned when the suspect failed to return home on Tuesday evening which prompted their search on Wednesday morning.

According to Mirembe, she was shocked when herdsmen told them of a decomposing child’s body they had found in the forest.

She explains that upon reaching the scene, she confirmed that it was the body of her missing grandson. Mirembe says that they checked and found it was missing some parts like the intestines, heart and lungs.

Frank Musobya, a resident says that they continued searching and found the suspect in the forest where she was hiding with the boy’s body.

The minor’s father, Moses Bwire declined to comment saying he was still struggling to come to term with his wife’s action. Nathan Wandera, the Bulamba village LC I chairperson says that the suspect has a history of mental illness.

Ben Okamari, the Busitema sub-county LC 3 chairperson has asked couples to seek help from the local authorities in case they find challenges in their domestic affairs.

The minor’s body is lying at Busia health center IV pending postmortem while the suspect is locked up at Busia central police station.

*****

URN