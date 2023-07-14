Woman arrested driving stolen church vehicle had 9 master keys

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Shamim Bitariho, the suspected thief of the Kigezi diocesan vehicle was found with nine master keys that she used to break into and take off with the car, police says.

Bitariho, a businesswoman resident of Namungona in Kampala was arrested by Rwampara police in the Rwizi region with a stolen vehicle she is suspected to have stolen at the burial of the late Apollo Nyegamahe in Kitaburaza cell, in Muhanga town council in Rukiga district.

She was intercepted at the Nyeihanga town council checkpoint at around 10:00 pm after a case of a stolen car was reported at Muhanga Police Station and other police stations along the Kabale Mbarara highway were notified.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region Police spokesperson narrates that Bitariho who is in Police custody at Muhanga Police Station in the Rukiga district, was captured by the cameras in Rubaare Town Council where she had parked until night.

Maate says the car, Suzuki type registration number UAT 478N, Grey in color, was used by the clergy from Kikugiri Archdeaconry in Kabale to attend the burial of the late Aponye but was stolen by a thief using master keys and driven away from the burial heading towards Ntungamo road.

He says on reaching Rubaare Town Council after 15 minutes, cameras captured the vehicle heading towards Mbarara.

Maate says the police ICT department was involved in the search and the suspect together with a man whom the cameras in Ntungamo captured were seen heading to Mbarara – Kampala road, noting that since police in the Rwampara district were informed, they mounted a checkpoint along the road.

“When they reached our checkpoint at Nyamukana they were stopped but refused to stop, drove through forcefully and the officer there had to quickly inform the police in Nyeihanga which also mounted another checkpoint that intercepted the vehicle that was being driven by the suspect – Shamim Bitariho.

Maate says Bitariho was immediately arrested and detained at Nyeihanga Police station and a check in the car was done before she was transferred to Muhanga Police.

Maate says Bitariho is believed to be a habitual car robber, noting that on the search in the vehicle exhibits that included 09 master keys, 05 sticks of marijuana, 500,000 shillings, and 2 trays of eggs were recovered.

Maate says investigations are ongoing and efforts to arrest a male person captured by cameras in Ntungamo are on.

Rev Milton Nkurunungi the Diocesan Secretary says that such an incident calls for concerted efforts from both the general public and security but also people need to repent and accept Jesus Christ as their saviour.

He says that they have recorded statements with police on how the vehicle was stolen, and are urging the police to handle the case to its conclusion.

URN