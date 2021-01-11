Wives of NUP Kalangala suspects plead to Museveni for lawful treatment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The wives of the detained National Unity Platform-NUP members who were arrested in Kalangala have cried out to the government to allow them access their family members.

Over 100 people were arrested last month in Kalangala District where National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine had gone to campaign. Among these 96 suspects were transferred and detained at Masaka Central Police Station.

These were charged with causing incitement to violence, participating in acts likely to lead to the spread of Covid-19, obstructing and assaulting police officers on duty. However 48 of these were granted bail in court.

In a press conference at National Unity Platform offices Kamwokya today, families of the remaining suspects who were not produced in court but have been detained in Undisclosed places and security agencies have denied them access to family and their lawyers which has raised more worries to the loved ones.

Sharon Kemigisha an expectant mother whose husband is detained at an unknown place cried while pleading for the release of the husband, saying he did not commit any crime in supporting Kyagulanyi.

Kemigisha together with others appealed to President Museveni to allow them have at least have access to their loved ones, or produce them in court

Namusoke Maria whose brother is among the detained 48 suspects says they last saw him with injuries in the television news on the same day when they were arrested in Kalangala.

Namusoke says her brother left with her five of the children whom she now can hardly provide for.

Daphne Kyakwizile and Flavia Kalule Nabagabe both leaders of the NUP women wing said they have visited Makindye Military barracks and Masaka Police stations where some of these suspects are still detained but they were turned away at the gates by security.

Daphne explained as the party leaders they are currently under pressure from the relatives of these people who are asking them to do anything possible for the release their loved ones. she explains.

But Kyagulanyi has severally protested the security crackdown on his close associates, saying it is intended to isolate him and disorganize his team ahead of the polls. Among the detained suspects is Edward Ssebuwufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard alongside three other NUP campaign coordinators; Stanley Kafuko, Lukeman Kampala and Hassan Katumba.

