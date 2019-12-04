Without attitude change, fight against corruption is just a show -Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unless Ugandans take the fight against corruption from their own frontline, all efforts to eliminate it will remain just a public show, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said.
Oulanyah was speaking at the anti-corruption event aimed at launching a fight against corruption. The event at Kololo Independence Grounds was preceded by an anti-corruption walk led by President Yoweri Museveni, from the city centre.
In a place filled with top government officials, Oulanyah said that Ugandans are all guilty of abetting corruption, and called for internal reflection from everyone in order to stem corruption out of the country. Amidst cheers from the crowd, Oulanyah said it was time to stop the pretence and stop being corrupt.
According to Oulanyah, the pretence and show biz in the country is so much that everyone talks about corruption without identifying it.
Oulanyah adds that Ugandans need a change of attitude to stop corruption. He used a biblical allusion in his speech saying when a person who has not been corrupt should be the first to cast a stone on the corrupt.
At the same event, President Yoweri Museveni observed a need to ensure that the temptation to be corrupt is eliminated, making reference to words in the Lord’s prayer which calls for humans not to be led into temptation.
*****
URN
While Mr. Museveni was condemning corruption tongue in cheek, Hon Oulanya categorical statement on “corruption” is spot on.
When it comes to corruption Mr. Museveni and the entire NRM leadership are as guilty as sin. That is why for the last 33 years and counting, corruption is the order of the day. In other words, if Mr. Museveni is not corrupt in spirit and body as he wants Ugandans to believe, he didn’t have lament like all of us and become an anti corruption activist. He would have nailed all the corrupt, without fear or favor, but he didn’t and will not.
“Corruption” has its origin in Latin: corrumpere, which means to break. It is the opposite of Religion (Religio), which is to bind back what is broken. Small and big, Mr. Museveni has broken very many promises therefore, he is corrupt per excellence: He broke the promise of “fundamental change” (African leaders refusing to leave power). He broke the promise that the 2001 General election would be his last, since then he has become unstoppable in amending the constitution in order to stay put.
Ostensibly Mr. M7 selectively uses Bible quotes to hoodwink Ugandan into believing that he is “Religious” or a Christian, when actually like the Devil, the man is “deceitful above all creatures. He shamelessly quoted the “Lord’s prayer” which calls for not being led into temptation; yet he has succumbed to all the temptations in the Devil’s Book of Temptations. From committing treason and massacres in order to come to and hold onto power, Mr. M7 has broke all the laws in Uganda’s Law Books.