Without attitude change, fight against corruption is just a show -Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unless Ugandans take the fight against corruption from their own frontline, all efforts to eliminate it will remain just a public show, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said.

Oulanyah was speaking at the anti-corruption event aimed at launching a fight against corruption. The event at Kololo Independence Grounds was preceded by an anti-corruption walk led by President Yoweri Museveni, from the city centre.

In a place filled with top government officials, Oulanyah said that Ugandans are all guilty of abetting corruption, and called for internal reflection from everyone in order to stem corruption out of the country. Amidst cheers from the crowd, Oulanyah said it was time to stop the pretence and stop being corrupt.

According to Oulanyah, the pretence and show biz in the country is so much that everyone talks about corruption without identifying it.

Oulanyah adds that Ugandans need a change of attitude to stop corruption. He used a biblical allusion in his speech saying when a person who has not been corrupt should be the first to cast a stone on the corrupt.

At the same event, President Yoweri Museveni observed a need to ensure that the temptation to be corrupt is eliminated, making reference to words in the Lord’s prayer which calls for humans not to be led into temptation.

*****

URN