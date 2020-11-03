Winnie Kiiza to head ANT presidential campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Winnie Kiiza, the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Kasese Woman Member of Parliament is the national campaign manager of Rtd. Major Gen. Gregg Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation- ANT presidential candidate.

She was officially unveiled by Muntu at the ANT party offices shortly after his nominations for the 2021 general presidential elections.

Muntu who described Kiiza as a blessing to ANT said she will very soon unveil members of her entire team that will lead their national campaigns ahead of 2021 general elections.

Kiiza warmly welcomed the role, saying it is a great opportunity for her to contribute to causing a fundamental political change in the country.

Muntu used the same event to appeal to other opposition forces to stop attacking each other and instead spend more time and energy planning to overthrow the NRM regime.

******

URN