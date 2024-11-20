WINNIE BYANYIMA: Release Besigye!

Byanyima asks Gov to produce Besigye

Kampala, Ugandaa | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Winnie Byanyima, wife of missing veteran Ugandan politician Dr. Kizza Besigye has accused Government of holding him in a Kampala military facility.

“I request the govt of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately. He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua’s book launch. I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala,” she said on X.

Dr. Kizza Besigye, veteran Ugandan politician and four-time presidential candidate is missing, according to Ugandan media. Multiple sources told URN that Besigye was last seen three days ago when he left his home at Kasangati in Wakiso district to check on a patient at one of the hospitals in Kampala.

Another source said he was destined to travel to Kenya with somebody but neither of the two can be traced and nothing has been heard from him. “He sent us a message indicating that he has arrived, but we have not heard from him since. His phone and that of the person he travelled with are off,” said one of the people close to Besigye.

Another person who asked not to be named because they have not yet made the decision to go public said, they are still inquiring from the government of the United Kingdom and the United States whether he has arrived there.

“We are still inquiring about his whereabouts and also discussing how to proceed,” the source said. Besigye last posted on his X page congratulating the Uganda Cranes for qualifying for the 2026 African Nations Cup four days ago. This is quite unusual as he rarely takes a day without posting something on social media.

— Winnie Byanyima (@Winnie_Byanyima) November 19, 2024

