Winners of the 2019 Brit Awards

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Manchester four-piece The 1975 were the big winners at the 2019 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday. Here are the main winners:

British album of the year — “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” by The 1975

British male solo artist — George Ezra

British female solo artist — Jorja Smith

British breakthrough act — Tom Walker

British group — The 1975

British single — “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris

International male solo artist — Drake

International female solo artist — Ariana Grande

International group — The Carters