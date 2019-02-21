Thursday , February 21 2019
Winners of the 2019 Brit Awards

The Independent February 21, 2019 ENTERTAINMENT, WORLD Leave a comment

British male solo artist ,George Ezra

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Manchester four-piece The 1975 were the big winners at the 2019 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday. Here are the main winners:

British album of the year — “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” by The 1975

British male solo artist — George Ezra

British female solo artist — Jorja Smith

British breakthrough act — Tom Walker

British group — The 1975

British single — “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris

International male solo artist — Drake

International female solo artist — Ariana Grande

International group — The Carters

