Winners of the 2019 Brit Awards

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Manchester four-piece The 1975 were the big winners at the 2019 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday. Here are the main winners:
British album of the year — “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” by The 1975
British male solo artist — George Ezra
British female solo artist — Jorja Smith
British breakthrough act — Tom Walker
British group — The 1975
British single — “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris
International male solo artist — Drake
International female solo artist — Ariana Grande
International group — The Carters