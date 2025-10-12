Will Gaza deal bring permanent, comprehensive ceasefire?

GAZA | Xinhua | Following two years of suffering and woes, Hamas and Israel on Thursday reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect later on Friday following the Israeli government’s approval of the resolution.

The first phase of the peace plan, achieved after three days of intensive negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States, includes the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza City, the north, Rafah, and Khan Younis, the opening of five crossings for the entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.

Despite the breakthrough, analysts cautioned that the agreement left key questions unanswered, including whether Hamas will disarm and who will govern the enclave.

HAMAS FLAGS ISRAELI HINDRANCE

Hamas leaders have accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering the ceasefire’s implementation.

Senior Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid said the Palestinian resistance movement had “responded positively and with national responsibility” to the peace plan, but claimed that Netanyahu “has been creating new obstacles, especially regarding the prisoners’ issue.”

Another Hamas official, Mahmoud Mardawi, said Netanyahu was “seeking to undermine the agreement by altering the lists of prisoners,” adding that such actions “reveal his real intentions regarding the pending issues of withdrawal, reconstruction and reopening of crossings.”

As part of the agreement, Israel will release 1,700 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 48 hostages in captivity in Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called on mediators to “pressure Israel to adhere to the agreed terms,” warning that any violation “would undermine international and regional efforts to end the war.”

POSITIVE BUT CAUTIOUS OUTLOOK

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan al-Khatib told Xinhua that the agreement is “a positive step that halts the fighting and limits further destruction and casualties,” adding that it could serve as “a foundation for reconstruction and alleviating the suffering of Gazans.”

“The agreement comes after a long and costly war, which makes it more serious than previous understandings,” he said, noting that international mediation gives it “a better chance of success if implemented carefully.”

He said Gazans “desperately need stability that allows for the restoration of basic services, including health and education,” which “cannot be achieved without Israel’s full commitment to halting military operations and easing restrictions on movement and trade.”

Al-Khatib added that the deal “could pave the way for reviving the Palestinian-Israeli political process” if followed by concrete steps such as reopening crossings and allowing construction materials into Gaza under the supervision of the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority.

FACTORS AFFECTING LASTING PEACE

Observers said the agreement lacks a clear timeframe or a full end to hostilities, similar to the January ceasefire that collapsed after two months.

Ramallah-based political analyst Esmat Mansour said the latest peace deal is “a test phase” reflecting regional and international will to end the war and start a new stage that could promote stability, noting that the participation of all major parties “reduces the risk of renewed escalation.”

“Both sides now have motives for calm,” he said. “Israel seeks the return of its captives, while Hamas wants to halt the destruction and begin reconstruction.”

Gaza-based political analyst Mustafa Ibrahim cautioned that despite the optimism, challenges remain.

“There are technical complications, including identifying prisoner lists and locating the bodies of hostages,” he noted. “The absence of binding international guarantees could lead to renewed military actions.”

Ibrahim warned that “Israel may resort to limited strikes under the pretext of maintaining security control,” threatening the fragile ceasefire.

He said the “major test will come after the prisoner exchange, as Hamas will lose an important negotiation card, while the issue of its weapons and governance of Gaza remains unresolved.”

Ibrahim also questioned whether the Palestinian Authority will return to Gaza under fair arrangements, and whether Israel will fully withdraw.

“The composition of the current Israeli government, which includes far-right parties, makes it difficult to implement the agreement to its end.” ■