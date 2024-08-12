WIH launches construction of 2nd cement factory in Buikwe

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | West International Holding (WIH) has embarked on construction of a $200M cement factory in Njeru, Buikwe that is expected to bring down the price of Ugandan cement when it is completed in September 2025.

The factory is the 2nd project after President Yoweri Museveni commissioned another plant in Moroto by the West International Holding (WIH), a group of Chinese and Ugandan investors. At the launch, officials said that upon completion, the Buikwe grinding station will create over 1500 direct and indirect jobs while stimulating economic growth and development as well as uplifting social economic transformation.

The commissioning of the 50-acre, 3 million ton grinding station on Saturday was witnessed by Ministers-Lokeris Peter of Karamoja, Balam Barugahara of Youth and Diana Mutasingwa of the Vice President’s office who also doubles as Buikwe District Member of Parliament.

Wang Fayin, the President of WIH, praised the investment climate in Uganda. The factory, Wang said, would reduce the country’s dependence on importation of raw material in the manufacture of cement and was poised to make $400 million annual operating income.

Uganda imports $380 million worth of clinker , the Moroto and Buikwe plant will save the country of this expense.

Minister Lokeris hailed WIH-represented by group President Wang Fayin, over continued investment in Uganda and for prioritizing value addition. He commended the government of Uganda, which has taken deliberate action to encourage investment in the country.

Diana Mutasingwa expressed gratitude to WIH for choosing to invest in Buikwe. “Our people need jobs. Our youth are dedicated to development, and this is one of the many ways in which we will change our lives as a community. She took a keen note on the opportunities that the plant would bring and urged the local community to embrace it as their own. She challenged the community to guard the investment jealousy and seek areas in which they can contribute to the new plant either directly or indirectly.

Balamu Barugahara urged the people, especially the youth, to embrace investment, development, hard work, and politics of development as they look to improve their livelihoods. He also underscored the focus on promoting the manufacturing sector as a key pillar of the NRM government that will create employment for young people. He noted that the interaction between the People of China and Uganda “will teach our young people vital skills through Knowledge and technological transfer.”

Balam also observed that “these jobs will have a multiplier effect right across the country,” adding that the Government, working with the private sector, is focused on promoting the local production of manufacturing materials.

Speaking at the same event, Ambrose Byona, one of the Directors of WIH Uganda committed to reducing the cost of cement as part of their support to bring down the cost of building materials to make it affordable and within the reach for those ready to put their effort and capital into building new homes and businesses.