Wife petitions court over missing husband

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The wife of a missing businessman and National Unity Platform-NUP supporter Umaru Kagimu has petitioned the High Court demanding for his unconditional release.

Kagimu’s wife Lydia Nassolo has filed her application against the Attorney General, the Director-General Internal Security Organization, Inspector General of Police, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and the Chief of the Defense Forces.

Through her lawyers of Pace Advocates, Nassolo says that her husband who operates a printery business was kidnapped on January 21, 2021, by unknown men dressed in military uniform at his workplace at Modern Sarah Building located at Nasser Road.

Nassolo states that since then, the family has tried to establish Kagimu’s whereabouts in vain.

“That we have not been able to see him since we failed to trace where he is being detained. The said applicant has never been charged in any competent court of law since his illegal arrest”, reads the affidavit in part.

Nassolo’s lawyers led by George Musisi wants the court to order for his unconditional Release because his right to liberty has been infringed.

Kagimu’s case will be heard by the deputy head of the Civil Division of High Court Musa Ssekaana on Thursday.

Last month, Shamim Kyomuhendo a wife to David Bwanika Lule commonly known as Selector Davie petitioned court demanding for his unconditional release. Davie was later released on bond from the Uganda People’s Defense Forces –UPDF headquarters in Bombo.

Also, wives of some of the 49 supporters of NUP Presidential Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who were arrested during his presidential campaigns in Kalangala, last month, petitioned High Court demanding orders compelling the General Court Martial to immediately release them since they are civilians and are not supposed to be subjected to military law.

URN