Why we should forge corporate partnerships to build a stronger sports industry in Uganda

COMMENT | SHEILA AWORI | I have, with dismay, observed the rate at which Ugandans are losing faith in their local sports clubs and athletes and increasingly choosing to support regional or even international teams. A quick trip downtown will reveal more international sports jerseys on display than local ones. If you ask the average Ugandan which club or athlete they support, chances are high they will name an international side.

This trend is disheartening, considering Uganda’s rich history of sporting success both regionally and internationally. From John Akii-Bua’s record-breaking 47.82-second gold medal in the 400m hurdles at the 1972 Olympics to the Phillip Omondi-led Uganda Cranes CECAFA triumph in 1978 to the numerous medals brought home by the likes of Stephen Kiprotich and Dorcus Inzikuru, our nation has never been short of talent. While some of these legends may seem forgotten, many young, aspiring athletes still look up to them, hoping to one day follow in their footsteps despite the hurdles they face.

Yet, too many of these dreams remain unfulfilled. Our young sportsmen and women are hindered by financial constraints, limited societal support, inadequate government backing through the education system, weaknesses in sports federations, and a general lack of motivation from existing sports structures. Uganda’s immense talent risks being stifled, undiscovered, and uncelebrated.

This is where corporate partnerships come in. By joining forces with sports bodies and clubs, companies can achieve far more than brand visibility. The very pillars that underpin sporting greatness—discipline, dedication, commitment, teamwork, and self-control—are also the pillars of business success. Supporting sports is therefore not just corporate charity; it’s a strategic investment in a value system that mirrors the corporate world.

Youth is the most productive stage of life. Employers prefer youthful talent for a reason; it is energetic, creative, and driven. If corporate Uganda takes the lead in supporting local sports, we open doors for our athletes to be seen, scouted, and elevated to global platforms. This, in turn, puts Uganda in the international spotlight, not only through individual success stories but also as a country that nurtures and exports talent.

The benefits are widespread. Support for athletes and clubs strengthens communities, builds national pride, and positions Uganda competitively on the world stage. Talent, once given the right platform, cannot be confined; it grows, inspires and shines beyond borders.

The KCB KOBs Rugby Club sponsorship is one such example. It is the drop of water that can create ripples across Uganda’s sports sector. With more corporate entities stepping forward, we can restore our nation’s sporting glory at the continental level and beyond. The goal is not only financial support, but also active participation in a community-based environment, one that looks out for its people, celebrates its heroes, and inspires the next generation. The power to change the perception and reality of Ugandan sport lies in our hands. Let us tap into it and make history.

Sheila Awori Ag. Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda