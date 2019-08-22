Thursday , August 22 2019
Airtel
Home / Business / Why UCC blocked Rwanda’s New Times

Why UCC blocked Rwanda’s New Times

The Independent August 22, 2019 Business, News Leave a comment

UCC Blocks Rwanda’s New Times for Publishing ‘Propaganda’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Communications Commission-UCC has blocked access to Rwanda’s New Times website in Uganda, saying the paper has continued to publish harmful propaganda against Uganda.

The UCC Spokesperson, Ibrahim Bbosa, said UCC had directed “internet service providers to block New Times for publishing harmful propaganda that endangers national security of Uganda”.

Adding that, “We are engaging the regulator in Rwanda and hope this will be temporary,” Bbosa said. Currently, an attempt to visit the newspaper’s website from Uganda draws an error message.


On Wednesday President Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda signed a peace pact in Angola, signaling an end to the bitter relations between Kampala and Kigali that had resulted into the closure of Gatuna border.

Despite the signing, the newspaper, which is the government’s mouthpiece, continued to publish articles blaming the Kampala regime for the impasse. There is promise that the border will order although it is not clear when.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved