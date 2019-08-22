Why UCC blocked Rwanda’s New Times

UCC Blocks Rwanda’s New Times for Publishing ‘Propaganda’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Communications Commission-UCC has blocked access to Rwanda’s New Times website in Uganda, saying the paper has continued to publish harmful propaganda against Uganda.

The UCC Spokesperson, Ibrahim Bbosa, said UCC had directed “internet service providers to block New Times for publishing harmful propaganda that endangers national security of Uganda”.

Adding that, “We are engaging the regulator in Rwanda and hope this will be temporary,” Bbosa said. Currently, an attempt to visit the newspaper’s website from Uganda draws an error message.

The Uganda Communications Commission executive director Godfrey Mutabazi has confirmed that the regulator has directed telecom companies to block access to some Rwanda-based news websites because they contain hate speech about Uganda.#NBSLiveAt9 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/EmFShP3NyA — NBS Television (@nbstv) August 22, 2019



On Wednesday President Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda signed a peace pact in Angola, signaling an end to the bitter relations between Kampala and Kigali that had resulted into the closure of Gatuna border.

Despite the signing, the newspaper, which is the government’s mouthpiece, continued to publish articles blaming the Kampala regime for the impasse. There is promise that the border will order although it is not clear when.