Why the Ik community in Karamoja is refusing to remain silent

A Mark of Resilience: The Ik community’s pursuit of improved service delivery in education and health

COMMENT | Richard Ayesigwa | In the serene yet rugged highlands of Uganda’s Karamoja sub-region, a quiet but powerful wave of change is unfolding. The Ik people of Timu Sub County, long overlooked and marginalized, are rising to demand what many take for granted—access to quality education and reliable healthcare. Their story is one of resilience, community spirit, and the firm belief that every voice matters.

Often referred to as Uganda’s forgotten sub-region, Karamoja continues to face significant challenges despite numerous government promises and development initiatives. Many communities remain isolated from basic services. Poverty is widespread, with two-thirds of the population living below the poverty line and three-quarters facing food insecurity. For the Ik, a small ethnic minority mainly in the mountainous areas of Kaabong District, these hardships are an everyday reality.

According to UNICEF and the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), literacy in Karamoja remains alarmingly low. Only 25% of the population was considered literate in 2022, rising marginally to 25.4% in 2024—well below the national average of 74%. UBOS also notes that primary school completion rates in Karamoja are the lowest nationwide, underscoring deep-rooted education challenges despite continued interventions.

Yet, amid these statistics, the Ik community is refusing to remain silent. Instead, they are mobilizing to push for change.

Their determination was sparked during community meetings facilitated by the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) and the Karamoja Herders of the Horn (KHH). These gatherings united community leaders, women’s groups, and residents around a shared goal: improved access to primary education and healthcare services.

From these civic engagement meetings, two heartfelt petitions were born—one focused on education and the other on health—submitted to the Kaabong District local government through the Speaker to Council. Each reflects the community’s lived experiences and aspirations.

The education petition seeks official recognition and coding of Lokinene and Timu Community Primary Schools, which serve more than 17 villages in the parishes of Lokinene, Kapalu, and Loitanit. This is despite service delivery standards that mandate at least one government-aided primary school per parish. Built by volunteers, these schools only offer classes up to Primary Four. With no support beyond this, many children are forced to drop out, often ending up in early marriages or subsistence farming. Elders share painful stories of children walking long distances to poorly equipped schools without trained teachers, proper classrooms, or government support—trapping them in a cycle of poverty.

The community’s plea is clear: “We are doing our best, but we cannot build schools alone. Our children deserve a chance.”

The second petition draws attention to the dire state of Timu Health Centre II, located in Lodooi village. Meant to serve over 5,000 people in the 3 parishes of Lokinene, Kapalu, and Loitanit, the facility is critically under-resourced, with only two staff members and is locked for most of the days. Pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions must often travel long distances—sometimes for hours—to find better care.

A mother of five shared: “This is the only health facility we have. When our daughters go into labor, we pray they survive the night. Some never make it.” By design, Health Centre IIs provide only basic outpatient services. While Uganda’s health system is shifting towards upgrading Health Centre IIs to better-equipped Health Centre IIIs, Timu remains left behind.

Upgrading the facility to Health Centre III status would bring better maternity services, more staff, and laboratory equipment—essential for saving lives. As a community health worker put it, “We deserve to give birth safely and access doctors without walking ten kilometers.”

These petitions go beyond mere appeals; they are blueprints for inclusive development. They align with Uganda’s commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals—particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Despite living in one of the country’s most remote areas, the Ik people understand their rights and demand to be seen. Their efforts highlight a powerful truth: development must be inclusive and reach even the most marginalized.

The voices from Timu serve as a call to action. The children of Lokinene, Loitanit and Kapalu deserve the chance to learn. The mothers of Loitanit deserve safe childbirth. And the entire Ik community deserves more than sympathy—they deserve justice, investment, and dignity.

As one community leader put it, “We are not asking for everything. We are asking for the basics. Let the government come and walk with us.”

The story of Timu is a beacon of hope—proof that even in the most neglected corners, people are willing to rise and demand their rights. Their petitions are not just demands; they are a vision for a future where no one is forgotten and everyone has the chance to thrive. The Ik’s message is clear: change begins with us.

Richard Ayesigwa is Research Fellow at ACODE and is currently stationed in Karamoja Sub Region.