Why is over 70% of arts and crafts sold in Uganda imported?

COMMENT | By Amos Wekesa | Did you know that over 70% of the crafts sold around Uganda to Ugandans and foreign tourists are actually imported from Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Congo?

One can only imagine the number of jobs Ugandans are losing as a result of this trend, and therefore, the significance of parliamentary aspirant Dickson Kateshumbwa’s recent youth initiative in Sheema county in western Uganda.

‘Katesh’, as he is popularly known, has done what Rwanda did. They brought in trainers to train locals not only to make crafts that tourists would buy but also export to other countries.

Kateshumbwa has shown the youth of Sheema that we can actually make what we import to sell on our local markets. I don’t think Kateshumbwa knows how much value he has brought to those that have been trained. The skills will stay with those youths and some will pass on those skills to the next generation.

We can talk as much as we want but this is what changes society.

Those of you selling crafts should make sure you visit Sheema and make orders from the youth and women of Sheema.

Countries like Thailand make sure that each part of their country produces something for export and tourists to buy. That has helped in the fight against poverty and if you want to become a leader, borrow a leaf from this man for your people.