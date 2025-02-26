What Sets Apart Bookies in Africa From Those Operating Elsewhere

Online bookmakers have become some of the most popular websites in many parts of the world. Once people realized the advantages of using such sites, they decided to focus on them instead of land-based operators.

Although some sites are available in many countries, the truth is that they offer slightly different services, depending on the region. This is especially true for the companies that are available in Africa, so let’s learn more about what sets those places apart.

The design

If you look at most bookies available in Africa and other parts of the world, you will find a difference in the way they look. For example, all of the leading South African bookmarks available on Nostrabet ZA will try to feature a unique design element related to the specific country. This is also true for companies in places like Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya, and other African countries.

Despite the fact that many people underestimate the importance of design, the truth is that it makes a difference. All sites that look good are usually worth checking because the fact that they pay more attention to the small details means they usually have good options.

The big difference in the design between bookies in Africa and those operating in other areas is the usage of colors. Most sites in Africa are more colorful than, which appeals to a lot of people.

The sports they have

Those who want to know how to beat the bookmaker will find out that tipsters often recommend focusing on specific sports. In order to provide clients with as many options as possible, bookies try to add many different sports. This is also true for operators in Africa, but the interesting thing is that some companies here have more specific sports.

Football is one of those things that you will find everywhere because it is the most popular sport in Africa. Besides that, users can also find unique alternatives, such as Dambe boxing, Ngolo, Savika, and more. The fact that those options are present does not mean you should bet on them, but they are usually unavailable on bookmakers outside of Africa.

Outside of football and these specific alternatives, bookies will try to provide all of the other popular sports. Users will have the chance to punt on tennis, basketball, baseball, MMA, boxing, esports, and much more. The odds levels found on most African bookies are more or less the same as those in other countries because bookies use the same margins.

Most operators will not have applications

One of the most impressive aspects of online bookmakers is that people can use them on their mobile devices. This is possible by using one of the two options – a mobile site or an application. It comes as no surprise that most people prefer using apps, but those who focus on bookmakers in Africa should know that there aren’t that many sites that have apps.

Instead of providing stand-alone applications, bookies in Africa prefer to invest in creating a unique mobile site. Besides being cheaper, it is also easier to maintain because most companies simply provide the same things for their desktop and mobile users.

If you get lucky and find an African bookmaker with an app, learn how to download and install it on your divide. A lot of companies will have apk files, so you won’t be able to get the app from Google Play and the App Store.

People may need to follow strict rules

Due to many different kinds of rules and regulations in Africa, bookies that operate in the countries must make sure their clients follow strict rules. So, those who want to know how to avoid being banned by bookmakers must read all of the T&Cs before playing.

There are many unique rules that African bookies may require clients to follow. For example, some companies in South Africa may not allow punters to place any bets before they complete the verification process. There are also cases where a given brand may offer bonuses only to people who make several deposits or those who have registered via a unique promo code.