What is known about preparations for 2nd round of Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | Russia is ready to present a memorandum detailing all aspects of eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis in Istanbul on June 2. In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said that Ukraine is interested in continuing negotiations with Russia in Istanbul.

During his visit to Kiev, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that he expects concrete results from these negotiations.

Meanwhile, US special envoy Keith Kellogg announced that representatives from the US, Germany, France, and the UK will be in Istanbul on June 2.

TASS has compiled key information about preparations for the second round of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev.

About new round of Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow is ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. After speaking with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the top diplomat released a statement saying that “the Russian side, as agreed, has promptly developed a corresponding memorandum.” Moscow is prepared to present the memorandum during the second round of direct negotiations. Lavrov expressed hope in his statement that “all those who are sincerely interested in the success of the peace process, and not just verbally, will support the holding of a new round.”

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the composition of the Russian delegation for the second round of talks in Istanbul will remain the same.

Agreement on meeting

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is leading the Ukrainian delegation in the talks, said Kiev is “not opposed” to meeting with the Russian side but is waiting for a memorandum from Moscow before beginning negotiations. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Ukraine’s demand to “immediately hand over the memorandum” unconstructive. He emphasized that the main thing now is to continue the process of direct negotiations.

On May 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga told reporters that he is interested in continuing these meetings. The top diplomat reiterated that Kiev is waiting for the memorandum from Moscow and stated that Ukraine has sent the Russian side its document outlining a vision for a ceasefire. Ukrainian presidential office head Andrey Yermak said that Kiev is ready to send a delegation to participate in the next round of talks with Russia.

Positions of parties, mediation efforts

The Kremlin has not yet revealed the conditions it will propose for a ceasefire with Ukraine, nor has it disclosed whether these demands are included in the Russian draft memorandum. Peskov noted that “all negotiations should be conducted in private, not in public.”

En route to Ukraine, Fidan informed the press that, during his official visit to Russia, he had presented Turkey’s views on the realistic parameters necessary for achieving a ceasefire to President Vladimir Putin, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin. Fidan said that Russia and Ukraine have different requirements for implementing a potential ceasefire, which need to be agreed upon at this stage. According to him, Ankara’s active diplomatic efforts on Ukraine include contacts with Moscow, Kiev, Washington, and Europe.

At a joint press conference with the Ukrainian foreign minister on May 30, Fidan noted that “a peaceful settlement in Ukraine can be achieved within a year” and expressed hope that at the meeting in Istanbul on June 2, “the technical work will be largely completed” and it will be possible to “complete the Istanbul negotiation process and hold a meeting between the presidents of Turkey, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.”

Threats against head of Russian delegation

On May 28, it was revealed that Ukrainian nationalists had threatened the family of Vladimir Medinsky. Information about the Russian president’s aide and his relatives was published on the Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, which maintains a registry of individuals deemed “enemies of Ukraine.”

The next day, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin ordered the opening of a criminal case in connection with the threats against Medinsky.

When asked about the threats against the head of the Russian negotiating delegation and his family on Channel One, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called them “just another additional factor confirming the Kiev regime’s terrorist nature.”.

SOURCE: TASS