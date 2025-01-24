“What happens if Besigye dies in Luzira Prison?”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A statement by the Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi that Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s life is in danger, has raised concern in parliament.

“I wanted to be on record that we will pray. God forbid because I have listened to the Leader of the Opposition talking about supposing he dies. God knows what will happen but my prayer is that Dr. Kiiza Besigye is safe and justice is done,” Energy and Minerals’ Minister Ruth Nankabirwa told the House Thursday.

Later, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa tasked MPs on the House’s Human Rights Committee to visit Dr. Besigye at Luzira prison.

“We want to know whether Dr Besigye is not been held under conditions that are similar to other procedures that are used,” he guided.

The committee was been directed by the Speaker to visit Luzira on Friday. It comprises of members from the ruling NRM, the opposition and some independents. It is supposed to submit a report about its findings during the next plenary sitting next Tuesday.

This follows concerns that Dr. Kiiza Besigye has been denied his rights while detention. Dr. Besigye has reportedly been denied access to food from his home.

Tayebwa made the directive following fears by member of the opposition that Dr. Besigye’s health condition was worsening. Images of a frail Besigye while appearing before the General Court Martial at Makindye have been circulating on various social media platform.

It is feared that Besigye could be on the hunger strike after refusal of food served by Uganda Prison Service.

Opposition MPS Speak

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa told Parliament that Dr. Kiiza Besigye has been subjected to a cage discussion.

“What is happening now in Luzira of subjecting Dr. Besigye to cage discussion? You are this way, there is a cage, and he is on that side. It is completely alien in Luzira. So the issue we wanted to understand is whether there is a policy shift in as far as visiting and interacting with prisoners is concerned.” said Basalirwa.

Basalirwa demanded the Internal Affairs Minister explains to parliament statement whether there has been a policy shift. “Because time immemorial, we have been to Luzira, we have been there as prisoners and we have been interacting with people who come to visit us. Not in a caged form but in a free environment”

The legislators pushed harder on the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among and her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa to ensure that they push the Executive to observe the rights of individuals.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi reminded the House about the fact that the presiding officers persistently turned down calls urging them about how the rights of the Late Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya were being violated.

“The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao was not in Parliament when MPS raised the matters. And he was meant to provide feedback. And they are all absent.

”The Attorney General and his Deputy were neither in the House. Ssenyonyi said it appeared like the ministers were dodging to address the critical issues they were raising in respect to Dr. Besigye.

”The Deputy Attorney General was here yesterday. He told us that he had written to parliament to provide information raised about Dr. Kiiza Besigye. They are both absent”

Ssenyonyi said one of the concerns about Dr. Kiiza Besigye was food.

“The last we checked, they had denied him food from his family. Because he has concerns. And he is entitled to that. Any day that passes without addressing these issue addressed puts his life in jeopardy. Are we waiting for that critical time when tables have turned?” he asked.

Kiira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda reminded the Speaker that the executive has not presented to parliament a statement about the Kiiza Besigye over two months since they arrested in Kenya.

“Mr. Speaker. I raised here the issue of Dr. Besigye being kidnapped from Nairobi where he had gone to attend a book launch of Hon Martha Karua. It was in November. Two months later, a statement hasn’t been brought” said Ssemujju who went on to urge MPS from the ruling NRM not to look away whenever issues related to the violation of human rights are raised on the floor of Parliament.

“I told you at the beginning of this Parliament that I was in B2 at Murchison where former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya had been a resident, where the Hon .Jim Muhwezi had been a resident, the Hon Mike Mukula the Vice Chairman of NRM had been a resident. You need to understand how President Museveni works. Many of you one on one you will find yourself in prison” he said

Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba raising on a point of information told the house that when Parliament was passing the Public Order Management Act, the MPS from the ruling NRM thought it was only going to apply to the opposition politicians. “But as fate would have it, the architects of that law were the first victims,” he said

Ssemujju noted that the way Dr. Besigye was arrested and continues being detained is a very serious matter.

“The Hon Mwijukye is raising about the violation of Dr. Besigye’s rights even when he is in prison”

On 16 November, Dr Kizza Besigye, Ugandan opposition politician and former presidential candidate for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) political party, was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya. They had reportedly traveled to Kenya to attend a book launch by Kenyan opposition figure, Martha Karua.

He resurfaced on 20 November when he was arraigned in a military court in Kampala, Uganda, where he was charged alongside FDC member Haji Obeid Lutale with offences relating to security and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. He was remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison where he continues to be detained.

Former Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga used the occasion to further demand that the Executive updates the parliament about the 18 missing NUP supporters. He said the time the speaker gave the Ministers of Internal Affairs and that of Defense about the missing NUP supporters has lapsed.

*****

URN