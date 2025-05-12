What experts say about managing excessive sweat

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | As climate change intensifies, triggering record-breaking temperatures and longer heatwaves across the globe, a natural and often overlooked human function is being pushed to its limits: sweating. Sweating, the body’s primary cooling mechanism, now plays an increasingly critical role in how we adapt to our warming world.

However, as this essential function comes under strain, both the benefits and risks of perspiration demand renewed attention from health professionals.

“People often think of sweat as a nuisance, but it’s one of the body’s most efficient ways to regulate internal temperature,” says Dr. Chirag Kotecha, Lead Specialist at Refine Skin & Body Clinic Uganda. “Without it, we would quite literally overheat — and that risk is growing with every degree the global thermostat rises.”

Sweating is triggered by multiple factors, including physical exertion, emotional stress, or medical conditions. In the context of rising global temperatures, changes in body temperature are the most pressing trigger. As people spend more time in extreme heat, their sweat glands work harder to maintain homeostasis. While this is a vital defense, it also places additional pressure on the body’s hydration levels and cardiovascular system — especially in regions with limited access to cooling resources or clean water.

Increased sweating can also highlight underlying medical concerns. Conditions such as hyperthyroidism, infections, or menopause can cause the body to sweat excessively. A more chronic and often misunderstood condition, known as hyperhidrosis, affects a subset of individuals who sweat profusely even in the absence of heat or exertion.

“Hyperhidrosis can be socially and emotionally distressing,” says Dr. Kotecha. “It’s not just about discomfort — it can deeply affect one’s quality of life.” While most cases have no clear cause, they stem from overactive nerves that signal sweat glands unnecessarily.

In a turn that underscores the evolving relationship between health and innovation, treatments originally developed for cosmetic uses are now playing a pivotal role. Botox®, best known for smoothing facial wrinkles, is increasingly used to manage hyperhidrosis. The injections work by blocking the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which would otherwise trigger sweat gland activity.

“Botox® can reduce sweat production by over 50% for up to six months,” Dr. Kotecha explains. “It’s a straightforward, office-based procedure with minimal downtime — and we’re seeing more people consider it, especially as temperatures climb.”

Still, it’s important to recognize that sweating itself isn’t inherently problematic. It offers tangible benefits beyond thermoregulation — including skin detoxification, mood enhancement via endorphins, and potentially even reduced risk of certain skin conditions due to unclogged pores.

However, as extreme heat becomes more commonplace, there’s a growing public health imperative to understand when sweat signals something more serious. Conditions like heatstroke, for instance, often begin with profuse sweating before the body loses its ability to cool itself — leading to a sharp drop in sweating and a spike in internal temperature.

Ultimately, from Kampala to Kansas, the global rise in temperature is making sweat a frontline issue in the battle for human adaptation. As Dr. Kotecha emphasizes, “Sweat isn’t just a symptom — it’s a survival tool. But it must be supported with awareness, hydration, medical care, and sometimes advanced treatments.”

As the planet continues to heat up, ensuring that the body’s natural cooling system is respected, understood, and, where necessary, treated could make the difference between resilience and risk, one drop of sweat at a time.