Police arrests Speaker’s bodyguard over shooting of female driver

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Police have arrested one of the bodyguards to the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, for allegedly shooting and injuring a female driver near her residence on MacKinnon Road, Kampala.

Security sources say the suspect, Corporal Humphrey Muhanguzi, allegedly shot at a woman in her Toyota Harrier for failing to give way to the Speaker’s convoy.

However, others say the suspect accused the victim, who was returning from prayers at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, of driving through a route restricted to the Speaker’s residence.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Rachael Kawala, has confirmed the suspect is in police custody as investigations continue. She said the rifle used in the shooting has also been recovered.

The shooting has attracted public outrage on social media over rising cases of security personnel opening fire on unarmed civilians, including incidents where convoy escorts force drivers off the road.

Among those who reacted to the incident was State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara.

On X, formerly Twitter, he applauded police for acting swiftly to arrest the suspect. Balaam said it is unjust for the security personnel to shoot at an unarmed civilian over simple matters.

“Officers must uphold the highest standards of professionalism, with the discipline and restraint of the Special Forces Command as an example. It is unjust to shoot at an unarmed civilian. I pray for the victim’s full and speedy recovery. Such an incident must never happen again,” said Balaam.

But Joseph Sabiti, an aide to the Speaker, said the shooting happened while she was away from her Kampala residence.

He said when she returned from Bukedea, police briefed her, and she contacted the victim’s family to offer support for their treatment.

“The Speaker has asked the police to expedite investigations in the interest of justice. She remains in contact with the victim’s family and is closely monitoring the recovery. The officer involved has been handed over to the authorities for investigation. She has also asked the police to make details of the incident public.” Sabiti said.

The incident adds to a growing list of violent road altercations involving security personnel. In December 2024, VIPPU officer Charles Bahati fatally shot mini-truck driver Julius Ssemwaka on Sezibwa Road in Kampala after the driver reportedly refused to yield to a convoy at a traffic bottleneck.

Earlier, in January 2022, a UPDF soldier shot Police Constable Robert Mukebezi after finding him towing a military vehicle involved in an accident.

In May 2023, Police Constable Ivan Wabwire fatally shot Indian national Uttam Bhandari near Parliament Avenue after a brief altercation, an incident captured on CCTV.