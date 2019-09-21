West Nile Cooperative Union seeks SH1 trillion compensation from Govt

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of West Nile Cooperative Union are Demanding one trillion Shillings from the government, as compensation for the destruction and loss, alleged incurred during the 1979 -1986 insurgency.

West Nile Cooperative Union started in 1969 as a British American Tobacco- BAT supported farmers group with its headquarters at Wandi in East Terego County. But its equipment comprising 10 Tata lorries, 15 Tractors and several other properties was destroyed during the insurgency which left it in ruins.

The surviving members of the union led by their chairperson Tom Anguyo, told State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite on Friday, that they want the government to pay their compensation as it has done to other unions.

Moses Etukibo, the General Manager West Nile Cooperative Union said wood lots established in the 1960s and 1980s on 7,225 acres of land were destroyed during the insurgency, alongside 20,000 tons of tobacco that were produced by the farmers. He explains that they have spent more than 15 years, seeking an audience with the government in vain.

But Anite, who expressed a lack of knowledge of the West Nile Cooperative Union and its demands, assured the farmers that the government will review their demands. Anite drew thunderous applause from the farmers after she said the money was too small for the President to pay.

Following the exit of the BAT company, the tobacco farmers in the region had to shift to other tobacco companies to continue growing and marketing their tobacco products, which is gradually being abandoned for food crops.

