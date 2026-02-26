West Nile challenged to adopt Museveni’s Wealth Creation Philosophy

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of the West Nile region are encouraged to adopt President Museveni’s Philosophy of Wealth Creation to reduce poverty and increase household wealth.

Sam Wadri Nyakua, the Mayor of Arua City, challenged the people of Arua City and West Nile to embrace the president’s call on poverty alleviation and wealth creation. Nyakua was speaking at the launch of President Museveni’s Philosophy of Management as applied to Economics (Musevenomics) at Muni University on Feb 24.

Musevenomics refers to President Museveni’s comprehensive economic philosophy implemented since 1986 – a systematic methodology for achieving sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, and socio-economic transformation.

During his recent national tour, President Museveni highlighted the importance of household wealth creation through the four-acre farming model, which includes poultry, piggery or goat rearing, vegetable cultivation, fruit, and fish farming.

He noted that these activities can help families escape poverty due to the strong local demand for these products.

Meanwhile, Dr. Edward Katende, the Director of Uganda Development Forum and a Facilitator, told participants to live by example by being practical in wealth creation aspects being preached by the President.

Dr. Katende explained that the idea of Musevenomics has no political connotation. He urged that they should extract the President’s good ideas that have practically transformed the country.

Dr. Luke Taban, the Production Officer of Arua City and coordinator for the launch, called on the participants to use the PDM funding to be practical and testify to others on their successes.

The launch attracted leaders from the private as well as public sectors across West Nile.

