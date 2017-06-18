THIS WEEK: URA takes over collection of non tax revenues

THIS WEEK: URA takes over collection of non tax revenues

Starting July, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will be collecting non tax revenue and appropriation in aid fees in form of express penalties, firearm certificates and guard fees that organizations like Police have been responsible for.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija revealed that in the next financial year, URA will take over the exercise due to its efficient tax collection systems to foster transparency.

Minister of State for Finance in charge of general duties said there have been a lot of loopholes in the collection of tax revenue by bodies like Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Judiciary, Ministry of Internal Affairs among others.

The new directive means that the various bodies will access the non tax revenues through the national budgeting process