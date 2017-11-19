THIS WEEK: Sudan’s Bashir on official visit to Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sudan’s President Omar el- Bashir arrived in Uganda on Nov.12 for a three day state visit to his counterpart President Yoweri Museveni.

Bashir who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over charges of genocide is said to be in the country to among others discuss how to end the conflict in South Sudan.

Bashir last visited Uganda in May last year during the presidential inauguration ceremony in Kololo something that prompted diplomats to leave the ceremony as his visit and warm welcome was in defiance of the court’s order to have him arrested if he visits any country that is signatory to the Rome statute.

Apart from here, Bashir visited South Africa also an ICC member in June 2015 but left immediately before high court moved to issue an arrest order.

His continued disrespect for the court has not only caused him criticism but also his hosts with some rights activists urging Uganda government to arrest him.