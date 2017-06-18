THIS WEEK: KCCA Bill causes more turmoil

The Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya is locked in a war of words with Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and city councilors as the fallout over the KCCA Amendment Bill rages on.

Kamya snubbed a meeting convened by Lukwago where Kamya was supposed to discuss the bill in her position as minister for Kampala.

She declined to attend the meeting saying she had not been included on the order paper. In a ping pong through letters exchanged between the two principals, Lukwago hit back stating that the rules of procedure do not confer on him powers as Lord Mayor to re-adjust the order paper.

Kamya has also accused Lukwago of convening special authority meetings without notifying members fourteen days prior to the meetings.

The two have been locked in a series of battles over who wields more authority at City Hall ever since Kamya was appointed minister last year in June.