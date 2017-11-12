THIS WEEK: China offers $30million to support Uganda customs modernization

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government of China has agreed to support a customs modernization project in Uganda with a grant worth RMB 200,000,000 (US$30m).

The grant agreement was signed in the Chinese capital, Beijing on Nov.03 by Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Dr. Qian Keming, Vice Minister of China.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Chrispus Kiyonga, Ambassador of Uganda, Mr. Dickson Kateshumbwa, Commissioner Customs (URA) and other senior government officials.

The grant will support the capacity of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to acquire latest technologies in the form of non-intrusive scanners, modernized customs risk management, supervision and communication systems, customs service and enforcement support, border infrastructure improvement among others.