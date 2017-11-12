THIS WEEK: Airtel resumes Cranes’ sponsorship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has resumed sponsorship of the National Football team – the Cranes sponsorship with Shs10billion.

This meant that the Telecom Company has renewed its ongoing partnership with the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) as the official sponsor of the team for another four years.

In addition to the national team that the company started sponsoring in 2013, it also sponsors the Uganda Cup and the FUFA Big League. Charles Bakkabulindi, the minister of state for sports commended Airtel. “We are grateful to see an international brand like Airtel sharing the passion and love that we have for this team by sponsoring them,” Bakabulindi said.

Airtel’s Managing Director, V.G. Somasekhar said that since Airtel signed the partnership agreement with the Uganda Cranes national team, it has enjoyed a long list of successes both for the team and for the individual players. “To us, this is an indication that a strong partner that believes in you is a key component of success,” he said.