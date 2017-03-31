Watongola charged with fraud before Nakawa Court

Kamuli businessman Haji Badru Watongola has been charged before Nakawa Magistrate court with obtaining sh230m by false pretense.

Prosecution led by Ann Ntimba alleges that Haji Watongola a businessman residing in Kamuli Municipality in Kamuli District, and others still at large, with intent to defraud a one Stephen Tutu, obtained the said money from him falsely pretending that he was selling two Prados and a one Toyota Land-cruiser vehicle whereas not.

Watongola, better know as husband to Kamuli Municipality contestant Hajjati Rehema Watongola, is said to have committed the offence in September last year, a deal said to have been struck at Uganda Revenue Authority headquarters in Kampala.

He appeared before Grade One Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi and denied the charges.

He was then granted bail and ordered to pay sh1.1m cash, and report back to court on April, 27.

