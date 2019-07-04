Thursday , July 4 2019
Airtel
Home / News / Wakiso starts work on road connecting Entebbe Rd to Masaka Rd

Wakiso starts work on road connecting Entebbe Rd to Masaka Rd

The Independent July 4, 2019 News, Uncategorized Leave a comment

LC5 Bwanika drives one of the tarmac-laying tractors at the launch on Tuesday.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district has started upgrading to tarmac, another road connecting Entebbe Road to Masaka Road.

The close to 10km road starts in Seguku near Nican Hotel, through Katale, Mayinja, Lunnya, Nalumumye, Bandwe, Kinawa to Kyengera on Masaka road.

Wakiso district chairperson (LC5) Matia Lwanga Bwanika and Kyengera Mayor (LC3) Abdu Kiyimba launched the construction work on Tuesday. Work started with a 1km stretch from Seguku to Mayinja.

Bwanika challenged the local communities to support the project by ensuring drainage is cleared and the road surface not destroyed.  He urged the LCs to organise community work for all residents along the road to ensure it is well maintained.

He said formation of local associations to work with the contractors will speed up work, by resolving land demarcation disputes and getting affordable murram.

Bwanika challenged Central Government to support Wakiso in its infrastructure projects as the district contributes nearly 40% of Uganda’s tax revenue collections. He said nearly all the 300 MPs who pass the budget, reside in Wakiso and should support the district infrastructural development initiatives.

The first 1km stretch at Mayinja, in Katale, has been done. Kyengera TC and Wakiso Works teams are seeking funding to complete the rest of nearly 10km stretch to Kyengera

Wakiso district engineer Sam Mwesigwa said work on the project was made possible by a partnership with Ministry of Works where the ministry loaned the district heavy machinery to lay tarmac. Kyengera Town Council did the initial murram and drainage work and provided fuel and labour. The work is contracted to Ali Mubarak Contracting Uganda Ltd.

Mwesigwa also hailed the LC1 Katale Mayanja Haji Musa, who enabled his team get murram locally at affordable costs, and said a private-public-partnership with the community is key to speeding up work, as Kyengera TC and Wakiso district have limited resources.

Mwesigwa explained that the project is one of several to decongest Entebbe road. The other one is upgrading to tarmac of Wankulukuku road (Kabuusu-Bunamwaya-Lweza) that will be handled by KCCA and UNRA, and the Seguku, Kasenge to Budo road.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved