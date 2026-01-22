Voting delays across the country as voters stay away

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unlike in last week’s presidential and parliamentary elections, where delays were caused by the late arrival of voting materials and malfunctioning Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs), today the delays are being caused by voters themselves. Across the country, voting materials arrived at polling stations as early as 6:00 a.m., with voting scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. However, by 9:00 a.m., many polling stations had yet to commence voting. The delays are largely due to the absence of the mandatory 10 voters required to witness the opening of the black box containing voting materials.

In Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, polling stations, including Najjera High, Najjera SDA, Kungu, Buwaate, Bulindo, Kimwanyi, and Nakwero, had not started voting by 8:30 a.m. due to this requirement. Similarly, in Nansana, polling stations opened early but remained quiet past 7:00 a.m., with no voting materials delivered and very few voters present. Our reporter observed several polling stations by 7:30 a.m. and found that ballot papers, ballot boxes, and other essential materials had not yet arrived. At most locations, presiding officers and polling constables were on site by 6:00 a.m., having demarcated and organized their stations, but were left waiting.

“We are still waiting for the materials to arrive,” a presiding officer told our reporter on condition of anonymity. Officials passed the time scrolling on phones or engaging in casual conversation, while security personnel stood by with little to do. At St. Joseph Nansana, which hosts over eight polling stations, only a handful of candidate agents had arrived by 7:00 a.m., a stark contrast to the crowded lines during the recent presidential elections. Steven Mutebi, an agent for one of the candidates, expressed concerns that voting might be delayed due to the absence of materials.

Similar scenes unfolded at Avance University, where polling officers were engaged in quiet conversation with the few agents present. Our reporter spotted only two early voters. Kansiime Mafabi, eager to cast her ballot, was disappointed by the absence of materials and considered leaving.

At Nabweru Playground, the well-demarcated polling area was initially occupied solely by officials. By 7:55 a.m., a group of National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate agents gathered nearby for their briefing. In Nakawa Division, Prossy Nakyeyune, an agent for Edrisa Muwonge at Eden Primary School, reported arriving at 6:00 a.m. but waiting in vain for voting materials. By 7:06 a.m., the Electoral Commission vehicle delivering materials to the school’s ten polling stations finally arrived.

At Bukoto Community Primary School, voters congregated outside the half-open gate as materials had not arrived. The turnout was notably low compared to last week’s elections. Heavy police deployment was observed, though officers remained calm, some occupying desks intended for polling officials. Six candidates are contesting the Nakawa West LC5 seat, including John Mary Sebuufu (NUP), reportedly in detention since the presidential and general elections.

At Sancta Preparatory School, materials arrived on time, and voters were seen checking the register at 7:16 a.m. Similarly, at Ntinda Hospital, which has seven polling stations, voters began arriving around 6:30 a.m., but EC officials were still organizing the premises at 7:34 a.m. Ballot boxes were still branded from last week’s polls, with separate boxes labeled District Woman, MP, and Presidential.

At Naguru Police Barracks, 18 polling stations commenced voting by 7:40 a.m., leading to the closure of Ntinda Stretcher Road. Across Lubaga Division, by 8:30 a.m., many polling stations had yet to start due to voter absence. Stations visited included Former Army Zone, Kabawo Zone, Stella Zone, Najjanankumbi, New Kabaale, Nakawuka Stage, Nateete Central, and SDA Kigwanya. Polling officials noted that the law requiring ten witnesses should be waived as early voters had left.

In Makindye East and West Divisions, similar delays occurred. At Makindye I and II polling stations near the Military Police Barracks, roads were sealed off, and turnout was minimal. Stations such as Makindye Railway, Kibuye I & II, and Katwe I & II remained largely empty, with movement limited to police patrols, polling assistants, and candidate agents. “The ballot boxes have not yet been opened, and voting has not commenced,” said Moses Arinaitwe, a polling assistant.

The Electoral Commission confirmed that only manual registers would be used, citing past technical issues with BVVKs during the 15 January 2026 elections, which caused long queues and voter anxiety. Opposition parties and civil society organizations have criticized these gaps in electoral preparedness, especially in urban areas. In Mukono District, delays occurred in Nakifuma, Mukono South, and North counties. Voting trickled in at District Headquarters, General Hospital, Gulu, Ssaza, and St. Dunstan polling stations. LC5 candidates include Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga (NUP), Francis Lukooya Mukoome (NRM), and Rauben Ssenyonjo (Independent).

In Kampala Central, polling at 7:00 a.m. was delayed due to the absence of ten witnesses. In Kagugube Parish, comprising 18 polling stations, materials were delivered by 6:00 a.m., but voters failed to arrive. Presiding officer Agaba Jawadu explained that local government elections attract fewer voters compared to presidential polls. Eric Judion Walurya, a polling assistant at Makerere University Hospital, noted that while materials arrived on time, witnesses were absent.

In Soroti City, materials arrived late at polling stations such as Campswahili Mosque, Veronica Catholic, Islamic, Presbyterian, and Soroti DEM, causing delays. Debirah Atiang, a voter at Campswahili Mosque, arrived at 6:55 a.m. expecting materials by 7:00 a.m., but they were delivered at 8:15 a.m., frustrating those waiting. The Soroti City mayoral race features five candidates: Paul Omer (FDC), Ebitu Simon Peter (Independent), Edmond Elasu (Independent), Francis Esudu (NRM), and John Emmanuel Opio (Independent).

In Mbarara City, heavy police deployment was observed at Madarast and Taxi Park polling stations, identified as hot spots in previous elections. Returning officer Violet Atuhurra explained the precautionary measures, while Rwizi Region Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira confirmed deployment to prevent violence. The mayoral race has three candidates: Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi (NRM), Agaba Senex (Independent), and Stanley Katambeyi Tugume (FDC).

Delays due to low voter turnout were observed in Kawempe at Muslim Primary School and Holly Family Catholic Church and Primary School. Materials arrived between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m., but voting had not started by 8:20 a.m. due to insufficient witnesses. Presiding officers improvised by placing ballot boxes on the ground and using stones and logs to demarcate stations. In Mityana Municipality, voting began between 7:40 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Most stations were ready, except for a few where agents and witnesses arrived late.

Unlike previous elections, there were no queues due to voter fatigue, disinterest, or lack of awareness about today’s election. The Mityana LC5 chair race features Nassali Annie Miriam (NUP), independent Kabanda Gerald Mukwaya, and Luzige Joseph Kamya. Francis Zaake, who previously contested, is not in the race. In Fort Portal City, polling stations such as Jesus Supply Church and Lorry Park were ready by 7:30–7:45 a.m., but few voters were present. In Gulu City, voting was delayed due to the absence of the required ten witnesses at Layibi Central Primary School and other polling stations, despite over 600 registered voters at some stations.

Similarly, in Arua City, polling stations such as Arua Hill Primary School (A–E) and Nsambia North Full Gospel Church had not started by 8:20 a.m. due to insufficient voters. Only polling officials and candidate agents were present at Niva Primary School. At Anguamani Trading Centre–Kasua in Pokea Ward, Ayivu Division, polling officials completed setup by 6:45 a.m., but the lack of ten voters delayed voting.

In Moroto District, materials were delivered by 6:00 a.m., but most stations remained idle until around 8:30 a.m., with voters observing rather than participating. Kanakomol polling station in Nadunget sub-county saw voters congregating and drinking alcohol, refusing to vote until later. In Lira City, most polling stations in Angwetangwet Ward, City East Division, had not received materials by 8:00 a.m. Similarly, Lira Primary School in City West Division remained without materials, and early-arriving voters left due to other commitments.

