Vodafone unveils the Zaga ReMix

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecom firm, Vodafone, has unveiled a new offer dubbed Zaga ReMix giving customer a free S.W.I.F.T bundle for social media users.

Roy Tumwizere, the head of segments at Vodafone said they envision success through technology and are therefore ever evolving alongside its customers’ needs and trends.

“As a dynamic brand, we decided to develop a product that allows our customers to enjoy bigger exciting deals at the same price,”he said.

Customers who buy the Vodafone Mi-Fi will access 4GB free data valid for 30 days and a 2GB S.W.I.F.T bundle (Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) also valid for 30 days.

Customers will also receive a 1GB weekly bonus bundle for 3 months as long as they have a running monthly bundle.

Taxify takes on Uber in Kampala

Europe and Africa’s tax hailing firm, Taxify, has started its operations in Kampala taking on Uber that has dominated the city’s tax hailing industry.

“Kampala is a huge and thriving marketplace for private urban transport,” said the Operations Manager, Shivachi Muleji.

“We’re very excited to launch here and are confident that Taxify can effectively contribute to healthy competition by improving the quality of service and providing an opportunity for drivers to make a sustainable income.”

He revealed that Taxify will take only 15% as commission from its driver’s income, ten percentage points lower than what its main rival, Uber, charges. Taxify operates in 20 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central America.

KCB gets US$100million AfDB loan for lending to SMEs

Regional lender, KCB Group, has secured a US$100 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for onward lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in East Africa.

The multilateral lender said in a statement that the funding is aimed at supporting KCB’s lending in Kenya especially to corporate businesses, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as projects that are critical to the development of Kenya’s economy.

“Proceeds of the line of credit will provide much-needed liquidity support to, among other sectors, infrastructure, energy and value-addition through manufacturing and important population segments like the youth,” the lender said.

AfDB also urged KCB to use the facility to also boost support for women owned businesses in its regional operations.

This comes barely few days after the multilateral lender also signed a $90 million facility with the Commercial Bank of Africa to finance firms in trade, manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, transport, and construction.

Toyota Uganda new motorcycle

Toyota cars and Yamaha motorcycles dealer, Toyota Uganda, has unveiled a new motorcycle on the Ugandan market dubbed 4-stroke 125cc AG125 to meet a wide range of consumer’s needs.

David Mudangi, the Yamaha sales manager at Toyota Uganda, said the new motorcycle boasts of excellent ride quality, durability, load-carrying capacity and economy for handling both paved and unpaved roads.

“Not only is it easy to fire up the engine, its user-friendly controls and compact body size are designed with a variety of professionals in the field,” he said.

He said the new motorcycle fits well into a wide range of roles ranging from fieldwork in rural areas to delivery of various products to urban centres.

Toyota Uganda MD Mahmood Omar said the firm continues to be committed to the Yamaha franchise by ensuring that they focus on market requirements such as selling environmentally friendly products.

NSSF wins Global Awards for innovations

Uganda’s National Social Security Fund has won the 2017 International Social Security Association (ISSA) Good Practice Awards for their E-collections, a Straight-Through Process for contributions collection and Financial Literacy initiative and the Friends with Benefits campaign.

NSSF’s MD Richard Byarugaba received the awards during the Regional Social Security Forum for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently.

Byarugaba said that the awards were a testament that the projects undertaken in the last year were driving the Fund in the right direction.

“We are glad that our innovations efforts in improvement of the contributions collections and financial literacy for our members has been recognized. As a Fund, we are committed to innovations that will not only improve customer experience, but also enable members live a better life,” he said.

The Straight-Through Process innovation is part of the Fund’s e-collections system that enables updates of member accounts within a day from an average of 3 days, five years ago.

On the other hand, Friends with Benefits is a financial literacy initiative that profiles former NSSF members who received and used their NSSF benefits to transform their lives.

This is the third time that NSSF Uganda is being awarded by ISSA in a competition that attracted 70 entries from 30 organizations in 21 countries.