Vivo Energy Uganda showcases clean cooking solutions at Headteachers’ conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, is showcasing its new Shell Gas clean cooking solutions for schools at the annual conference for the Association of Secondary School Headteachers of Uganda (ASSHU).

The conference runs from Monday, August 25 to Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Vivo Energy Uganda also contributed Shs 20 million to support the conference’s organization and logistics.

Speaking at the event, Alvin Bamutire, the LPG Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the education sector while raising awareness about the benefits of adopting clean, safe, and reliable cooking energy. “This conference offers us a valuable opportunity to engage with school leaders, demonstrate our schools’ Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) project, and highlight the long-term benefits of Shell Gas for institutional cooking,” he stated.

“We are proud to support ASSHU and look forward to exploring future partnerships that will improve cooking solutions in schools.”

Shell Gas is also exhibiting at the conference, allowing attendees a firsthand look at its LPG solutions tailored for educational institutions. The exhibition aims to highlight the value of Shell Gas, including its cost efficiency, safety, environmental benefits, and reliability compared to traditional cooking fuels.

Bibian Geraldine Nakabiri, Brand Manager for LPG at Vivo Energy Uganda, added, “We believe Shell Gas can play a transformative role in schools by offering modern energy solutions that not only improve the cooking experience but also contribute to sustainability. This conference allows us to start important conversations with school leaders about the opportunities for clean energy in educational institutions.”

Converting to safe cooking gas offers several advantages for schools, which include leading by example for students, encouraging environmental responsibility and health-conscious behavior. This shift also provides significant cost savings by reducing the need to purchase expensive and unreliable traditional fuels like firewood and charcoal. These savings can be redirected to other essential needs, such as infrastructure development and educational resources. Furthermore, schools can achieve improved health outcomes for staff and students by reducing exposure to harmful smoke from traditional fuels, which has been linked to respiratory diseases.

Adopting LPG also leads to efficiency gains, as cooking with traditional fuels takes longer due to the need to gather firewood and prepare stoves. LPG reduces cooking time, allowing more focus on academics and extracurricular activities. Finally, LPG is a cleaner, more sustainable energy source, reducing deforestation and minimizing a school’s carbon footprint.

King’s College Budo, one of Uganda’s oldest and most prominent schools, recently took the lead in this transition, demonstrating a commitment to environmental sustainability and the health and safety of its school community.

Deborah W. Basekanakyo, President of ASSHU, and Zulaika Nabukeera, General Secretary of ASSHU, welcomed Vivo Energy Uganda’s sponsorship and participation. “We are delighted to have Vivo Energy Uganda and Shell Gas on board as a sponsor of this year’s conference,” they said. “Their participation enriches the conversations we are having about innovative solutions that can positively impact schools. We look forward to building stronger collaborations going forward.”

Vivo Energy Uganda hopes its presence at the conference will strengthen relationships with education sector stakeholders and lay the foundation for potential partnerships with schools nationwide. The company encourages all headteachers to book an on-site LPG assessment to discover how Shell Gas can provide a safer, cleaner, and more efficient energy source for their schools. The shift to LPG represents a significant step forward, promising to save costs, reduce health risks, and improve time efficiency for both students and staff.