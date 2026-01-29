Vivo Energy Uganda commissions Mbale LPG plant to boost clean cooking access in Eastern region

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has commissioned a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling and storage plant in Mbale City as part of its strategy to expand access to clean, safe and reliable cooking energy in Eastern Uganda.

The facility was commissioned by Mbale City Deputy Mayor Harriet Kakayi together with Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President (East) at Vivo Energy Group. Officials said the investment reinforces Vivo Energy Uganda’s stated commitment to supporting Uganda’s transition to cleaner energy through infrastructure that improves access, safety and reliability of LPG.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Kakayi said the investment aligns with Mbale City’s development priorities.

“We warmly welcome this investment by Vivo Energy Uganda. It is timely and strongly aligned with Mbale City’s vision for sustainable urban development.”

“ Expanding access to clean energy such as LPG is critical to protecting our environment, improving household welfare, and creating economic opportunities for our people. This facility will greatly benefit residents of Mbale City and the wider Eastern Uganda region,” she said.

The Mbale plant will serve as the main filling, storage and distribution hub for Shell Gas in Eastern Uganda.

Located at Vivo Energy Uganda’s Mbale depot, the facility is expected to bring LPG supply closer to end users, improving availability, affordability and safety for households, businesses and institutions, including refugee-hosting communities across the region. The company said the plant strengthens its national LPG infrastructure and supports more equitable access to clean cooking solutions.

Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President (East) at Vivo Energy said the project reflects Vivo Energy’s broader continental strategy to invest in clean energy infrastructure.

“The commissioning of the Mbale LPG plant reflects Vivo Energy’s long-term commitment to building resilient energy infrastructure in Uganda.”

“Expanding access to LPG is central to addressing energy poverty, reducing indoor air pollution, and supporting the country’s climate and development objectives. This facility is a critical step in bringing clean, safe, and affordable cooking solutions closer to communities in Eastern Uganda,” he said.

He added that the investment supports the Government of Uganda’s clean energy agenda under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, which aims to reduce reliance on traditional biomass fuels such as firewood and charcoal.

Uganda’s adoption of LPG remains low, with household penetration estimated at about four per cent and average per capita consumption below one kilogram per year, well below regional benchmarks.

Neighbouring Kenya, for example, has achieved per capita LPG consumption of about seven kilograms per year. The gap has highlighted the need for accelerated investment and policy action to increase LPG uptake.

Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director Joanita Mukasa Menya said the Mbale plant is intended to deliver both local and national benefits.

“This plant is more than a commercial facility. It is a practical enabler of clean cooking adoption, a source of jobs for Mbale residents, and a strategic infrastructure investment for the nation.”

“ By strengthening LPG supply and distribution in Eastern Uganda, we are supporting communities, creating local economic opportunities, and aligning with national priorities for a sustainable energy future,” she said.

Menya added that the facility is expected to create employment, support skills development and stimulate local supply chains within Mbale City and the wider Eastern region. Increased LPG use, she said, will also contribute to improved health outcomes, reduced indoor air pollution and lower environmental degradation associated with traditional cooking fuels.

The investment comes as Uganda prepares for first oil production from the Albertine Graben, expected in July 2026. Vivo Energy Uganda said the Mbale plant positions LPG as a complementary component of the country’s evolving gas economy by improving consumer awareness, market readiness and supporting infrastructure.

Through the Mbale project, the company said it continues to strengthen its long-term commitment to Uganda, including collaboration with the Uganda National Oil Company to expand LPG infrastructure, positioning itself as a key partner in advancing the country’s clean energy ambitions and national energy resilience.